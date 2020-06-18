Dane County Board to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“It’s time that we really realize that many systems, especially health systems, were never fair or equal, and there are still barriers that prevent black and brown people from getting the access to health that we really need,” Stubbs said.

The resolution would commit the county to continue working on finding where racial disparities persist, and developing and implementing anti-racist policies and programs, Stubbs said.

Stubbs wants the resolution to result in action. One area she’s interested in pursuing is expanding COVID-19 testing to areas in Dane County with high black populations. She said the county’s most disenfranchised can’t always get to the Alliant Energy Center to get tested. “We have to go where they are,” she said.

Stubbs said she’s honored that the county is considering the resolution, and she hopes all 37 supervisors will be in support.

“It is so important that we call out systems, and that we break down barriers, and that we create all of our policies from a racial equity and social justice lens,” Stubbs said.

Coronavirus funding