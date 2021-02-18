Dane County Board to consider $25,000 donation for accessible kayak landing

Chris James, a senior landscape architect with Dane County, said the partners are also “integral to the design process by helping us to really understand” how the accessibility improvements can work best for the community.

In addition to the accessible piers, Parks Director Darren Marsh said the department also considers making everything from the parking and pathways accessible to make visiting the parks “a good experience for everybody.”

Monica Spaeni, president and founder of Access Ability Wisconsin, said the growing relationship with the county is one way to “let all people use our waterways and our county parks.” The nonprofit aims to facilitate opportunities for people with mobility challenges to access and enjoy the outdoors

Spaeni said an accessible kayak pier at Fish Camp is a way to attract people who have different mobility issues to participate and “not be isolated on the sidelines.”

“Too many times people with disabilities are allowed to do things with other people with disabilities but not with their family and friends because there’s no way to do it,” Spaeni said. “Having an accessible kayak launch is a way they can, in fact, kayak with their family and friends.”