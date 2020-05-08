Dane County Board supports $10.8 million small business grant program

Continuing to distribute federal aid, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved Thursday $10.8 million in funding assistance for small businesses hit hard by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisors recognized the need to act quickly to support local businesses, but some questioned how the program is administered through the nonprofit Dane Buy Local. Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1, suggested the benefits of distributing funds through a general purpose fund to support more types of businesses.
“Some folks could perceive we’re valuing small businesses over workers, over not-for-profits,” Doyle said.
The small business pandemic support program offers grants, ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 through Dane Buy Local. Dane County Controller Charles Hicklin said the average grant amount distributed is $4,500.
After Dane County Executive Joe Parisi first announced the program April 1 with $250,000 to distribute, Dane Buy Local received about 800 applications. Parisi then added an additional $550,000 before the county allocated funding from its $95 million share of the COVID Relief Fund through the federal CARES act.
Hicklin said the grants will be a “Band-Aid” to most businesses and likely won’t make businesses financially whole.
“I can’t tell you that this will satisfy the demand, but it is a significant investment,” Hicklind said. “This contract is not meant to serve all needs in the community even with the available funds. It’s specifically targeted to small businesses.”
Some supervisors reported examples of businesses in their community that did not receive funds through this program. Others expressed concerns about communicating the opportunity to more rural county businesses and working more closely with the Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce.
A Dane County Board committee of the whole meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. May 21 to discuss CARES funding considerations.
Applicant criteria
Dane Buy Local decides which businesses receive funds without direct participation by the county’s Personnel & Finance Committee or county administration. Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Is the business located in Dane County?
- Is this a legitimate business?
- Is the applicant a business owned by a person of color or woman-owned?
- Is the business vital to the community?
- Could their need be filled from some other source (EIDL, PPP, Unemployment Compensation, etc.)?
- Was the business healthy and stable prior to pandemic?
Business owners can apply online at danebuylocal.com through June 15.
To date, 303 Dane County businesses have received a total of $600,000. So far, 3,600 applications have been received, though that number does include businesses that have applied twice.
“We’re trying to work quickly with this to stop a slow bleed, so that at the end of this, there is a business there for people to come back to work to,” Supervisor Patrick Miles, District 34, said.
Dane County Board business
Also at the meeting, the Dane County Board:
- Added positions to Public Health Madison & Dane County with CARES funding.
- Created a COVID-19 Food Program and entered into a contract with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide $1 million per month for the months of May, June and July for the purchase of food and distribution to local food pantries.
- Delayed property tax payments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Extended Parisi’s declaration of emergency through July 14. The extension allows the “full resources of county government” to be available to meet community needs and makes the county eligible for federal and state assistance, Director of Communications Supervisors Ariana Vruwink said.
- Confirmed Brent Kyzer-McHenry as the new director of the Alliant Energy Center.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.