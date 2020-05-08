Dane County Board supports $10.8 million small business grant program

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

After Dane County Executive Joe Parisi first announced the program April 1 with $250,000 to distribute, Dane Buy Local received about 800 applications. Parisi then added an additional $550,000 before the county allocated funding from its $95 million share of the COVID Relief Fund through the federal CARES act.

Hicklin said the grants will be a “Band-Aid” to most businesses and likely won’t make businesses financially whole.

“I can’t tell you that this will satisfy the demand, but it is a significant investment,” Hicklind said. “This contract is not meant to serve all needs in the community even with the available funds. It’s specifically targeted to small businesses.”

Some supervisors reported examples of businesses in their community that did not receive funds through this program. Others expressed concerns about communicating the opportunity to more rural county businesses and working more closely with the Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce.

A Dane County Board committee of the whole meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. May 21 to discuss CARES funding considerations.

Applicant criteria