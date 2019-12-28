11 Dane County Board supervisors not running for re-election in 2020

Eleven supervisors are not running for re-election to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, leaving districts across the county open to new representation.
As of the filing deadline for non-candidacy Friday, the following supervisors declared they are not running for re-election in the spring 2020 election:
- Hayley Young, District 5
- Paul Nelson, District 9
- Kelly Danner, District 11
- Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger, District 14
- Jamie Kuhn, District 16
- Bill Clausius, District 19
- Tanya Buckingham, District 24
- Sharon Corrigan, District 26
- Nikki Jones, District 28
- Jason Knoll, District 32
- Bob Salov, District 37
The spring primary election is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 7. The deadline to file election paperwork is Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
Several supervisors are leaving for personal reasons, like to spend more time with their family and children, while others feel their tenure has come to a natural close. Several spoke to the importance of “passing the torch” to new county leaders.
“I also strongly believe that empowering others to step into this role, and being available to them as a source of information and mentorship, is an important part of this job,” Danner said. I'm excited to assist our next supervisor in any way I can.”
So far, six board seats — 2, 25, 26, 31 and 37 — are contested and of those, two races feature a contested incumbent.
In District 25, Dan Kieta is challenging Tim Kiefer, who was first elected to the board in 2012 representing Waunakee. Kieta, a first time political candidate who describes himself as a fiscal conservative and socially liberal, said he joined the race because of the current political climate.
"I would like some common sense and morality back in politics," Kieta said. "I know the Dane County Board is not going to change the world, but you’ve got to start somewhere."
Todd Kluever, a Dane County employee who plans to retire in March, is challenging Jerry Bollig for the District 31 seat. Bollig was also first elected in 2012.
“I see a lot of little things that we could improve,” Kluever said.
