11 Dane County Board supervisors not running for re-election in 2020

So far, six board seats — 2, 25, 26, 31 and 37 — are contested and of those, two races feature a contested incumbent.

In District 25, Dan Kieta is challenging Tim Kiefer, who was first elected to the board in 2012 representing Waunakee. Kieta, a first time political candidate who describes himself as a fiscal conservative and socially liberal, said he joined the race because of the current political climate.

"I would like some common sense and morality back in politics," Kieta said. "I know the Dane County Board is not going to change the world, but you’ve got to start somewhere."

Todd Kluever, a Dane County employee who plans to retire in March, is challenging Jerry Bollig for the District 31 seat. Bollig was also first elected in 2012.

“I see a lot of little things that we could improve,” Kluever said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.