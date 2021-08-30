Dane County Board supervisor seeks to pause indoor mask mandate

Newly elected Dane County Board Supervisor Jeff Weigand wants Public Health Madison & Dane County’s indoor mask mandate halted until the order has been debated by elected officials and the public.
The resolution urges PHMDC director Janel Heinrich to “pull back” the emergency order, which has been in effect for nearly two weeks, until “public input and the consent of the governed has been achieved.” It also states that Public Health should hear from Dane County residents and gain consensus from supervisors before imposing mandates.
In an interview with WKOW Friday, Weigand, the District 20 supervisor, said the public and elected officials should weigh in on the decisions behind mandates.
"I want this issue to be debated, I want there to be public hearings in the public as to the science and the benefits and the negative impacts of wearing masks," Weigand told the local TV station. "And then I want the issue to be deliberated and decided on by the county board."
The resolution was referred to the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County, the Personnel and Finance Committee and the Executive Committee.
Weigand, who was elected in a special election earlier this month and represents an area east of Sun Prairie, was not immediately available to the Cap Times for further comment.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher told the Cap Times Monday that the resolution is “injecting unnecessary politicization into a very real public health crisis that is impacting our lives in so many ways.”
“The one thing we’ve been able to avoid here in Dane County with the way we have embraced caring for our community is this hasn’t been political,” Eicher said.
Cases of COVID-19 were on the rise earlier this month due to the more contagious Delta variant. The goal of the masking mandate, which went into effect Aug. 19, is to see COVID-19 cases stabilize and decline over the next several weeks, according to PHMDC. It is set to expire Sept. 16.
“It’s a small ask that has immense benefits to the health of our community,” Eicher said.
Wisconsin state statute gives Public Health Madison & Dane County the authority to issue local orders “to prevent the spread of disease,” communications coordinator Morgan Finke said in an email.
“Public Health Madison & Dane County uses local data, national recommendations, and the latest science to prevent disease spread and save lives,” Finke said. “Since the beginning of this pandemic, this approach has prevented deaths and illness in Dane County, and has had full support and backing of the Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the Madison and Dane County Board of Public Health.”
Supervisor Dave Ripp, who represents a more rural part of the county to the northwest of Madison, said he thinks public discussion would help create trust between some of his constituents and Public Health.
Ripp, the District 29 supervisor, said he has been encouraging vaccinations — “essential” to ending the pandemic, Ripp said — but that the recent mandate broke the trust he had been trying to create.
“They took a giant step backward on that by just giving orders,” Ripp said. “They’re not trusted out here at all.”
According to Public Health data from Aug. 9 to Aug. 22, cases were stable compared to prior weeks with an average of 93 per day. The percentage of tests that were positive during this timeframe was 3.9%, and an average of 2,415 tests were conducted per day.
The number of people hospitalized in Dane County with COVID-19 has increased for the past four weeks, though Public Health can’t determine if these people are county residents or are from outside of the area.
Also over the past four weeks, COVID-19 cases have been stable among fully vaccinated people but have increased by 24% among people who are not fully vaccinated.
In Dane County, 72% of all residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 69% have completed the vaccine series. Of those who are at least 12 years old, 83.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine and 79.7% have completed the series.
