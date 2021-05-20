Dane County Board Sup. Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Dane County Board Sup. Julie Schwellenbach, who represented the northeastern 20th District on the board, died Wednesday at 62.
Schwellenbach had served on the board since 2018. She died in the morning at her home, according to the county.
"Supervisor Schwellenbach will be missed for all the good she brought to our community," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Her impact as an educator, parent, community activist and public official serve as an example to us all of how to make a meaningful and constructive difference in our world. Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed."
Schwellenbach is remembered as a gardener, lifelong educator, a dedicated public servant and "a bright light" in the county. She served on several committees during her tenure on the board including the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, Food Council and Environmental Council.
County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said Schwellenbach's district had "unique challenges," but she consistently met them.
“I am so grateful to have had Julie as a friend and colleague on the Dane County Board," Eicher said. "Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated. She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community."
Schwellenbach's district encompasses the towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, the village of Marshall, and parts of the city of Sun Prairie, the village of Windsor, and the village of Cottage Grove.
Sup. Dave Ripp, 29th District, said working with Schwellenbach was an honor. Ripp said he will miss "her insight and boundless energy."
“Julie was a bright light in this world," Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District, said. "We were blessed to have her insight and compassion to help here in Dane County."
Schwellenbach is survived by her two children, Katie Hietpas and Matt Hietpas, and her spouse of more than 30 years, Mike Hietpas.
"Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family," Parisi said. "My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents.”