Dane County Board Sup. Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Dane County Board Sup. Julie Schwellenbach, who represented the northeastern 20th District on the board, died Wednesday at 62.

Schwellenbach had served on the board since 2018. She died in the morning at her home, according to the county.

"Supervisor Schwellenbach will be missed for all the good she brought to our community," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "Her impact as an educator, parent, community activist and public official serve as an example to us all of how to make a meaningful and constructive difference in our world. Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed."

Schwellenbach is remembered as a gardener, lifelong educator, a dedicated public servant and "a bright light" in the county. She served on several committees during her tenure on the board including the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, Food Council and Environmental Council.

County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said Schwellenbach's district had "unique challenges," but she consistently met them.