Dane County Board stops short of opposing 'limited' Sheriff's Office use of no-knock warrants

The Dane County Board of Supervisors opposed the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases across the nation but didn't ask the Sheriff’s Office to stop using the tactic.
Activists have called for the end of the police strategy, which utilizes the element of surprise, since police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a raid in 2020. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office historically has used no-knock warrants sparingly.
By adopting the resolution Thursday, Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, said board members “stand behind the Dane County way” and oppose the way no-knock warrants have been used across the nation to "perpetuate the war on drugs."
“If we want to address criminal reform and racism in the criminal justice system, then we need to acknowledge this isn't a Dane County Sheriff issue,” Bayrd said. “This isn’t a Dane County issue. This is a criminal justice issue.”
A previous version of the resolution, which struggled in committee, would have urged the Dane County Sheriff “to implement a policy to no longer seek judicial approval of no-knock warrants for his deputies acting alone or with other local law enforcement.” The board doesn't have the authority to prohibit no-knock warrants outright.
Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, opposed removing the stronger language asking the sheriff’s office to stop the practice of no-knock warrants.
“I don't accept the fact that Dane County is immune from the type of tragedies that have occurred throughout this country when using these warrants,” Wegleitner said. “I’m not convinced the continued use of this practice is safe.”
The board adopted the resolution on a 28-5 vote with Supervisors Jerry Bollig, District 31; Maureen McCarville, District 22; Melissa Ratcliff, District 36; Andrew Schauer, District 21; and Tim Kiefer, District 25; in opposition.
The resolution also requests the Dane County Sheriff’s Office collect data on the use of no-knock warrants. Finally, it supports the recommendations of a state task force on racial disparities and the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, particularly the language prohibiting the use of no-knock warrants for preservation of evidence.
The idea behind no-knock warrants is to catch suspects by surprise before they are able to arm themselves. No-knock warrants could be used in cases that involve shooting suspects, homicide suspects, armed robberies, burglaries involving firearms, certain criminal barricaded subjects and some child pornography cases.
According to the resolution, the ACLU reviewed data from the 2010s and found that Black people are six times more likely to be the recipient of federal no-knock warrants than white people. Additionally, though 62% of no-knock warrants were for drug searches, drugs were only found in 35% of those searches.
Further, a New York Times investigation found that at least 94 civilians and 13 law enforcement officers died in no-knock raids between 2010 and 2016.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett described a thorough process of acquiring a no-knock warrant, including receiving approval from a circuit court judge. The Sheriff’s Office executed 11 no-knock warrants in 2020 and 13 in 2019.
Barrett noted that “a great portion” of those warrants were changed to remove the element of surprise after deputies gained more information.
“It is something we use on a very limited basis,” Barrett said.
When they are used, Barrett said a thorough plan is implemented. This includes supplies for possible pets in the residence and on-scene paramedics.
“We are prepared for everything and anything that happens on the serving of that warrant,” Barrett said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.