Dane County Board stops short of opposing 'limited' Sheriff's Office use of no-knock warrants

According to the resolution, the ACLU reviewed data from the 2010s and found that Black people are six times more likely to be the recipient of federal no-knock warrants than white people. Additionally, though 62% of no-knock warrants were for drug searches, drugs were only found in 35% of those searches.

Further, a New York Times investigation found that at least 94 civilians and 13 law enforcement officers died in no-knock raids between 2010 and 2016.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett described a thorough process of acquiring a no-knock warrant, including receiving approval from a circuit court judge. The Sheriff’s Office executed 11 no-knock warrants in 2020 and 13 in 2019.

Barrett noted that “a great portion” of those warrants were changed to remove the element of surprise after deputies gained more information.

“It is something we use on a very limited basis,” Barrett said.

When they are used, Barrett said a thorough plan is implemented. This includes supplies for possible pets in the residence and on-scene paramedics.

“We are prepared for everything and anything that happens on the serving of that warrant,” Barrett said.

