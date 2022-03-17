Dane County Board stops short of committing funds to Alliant Center

The Dane County Board rejected a proposal Thursday that would have required it to give direct financial support to the Alliant Energy Center, instead passing a watered down version that merely states it supports giving the expo center those funds.

The original plan, sponsored by Sup. Dave Ripp, 29th District, would have committed the county to use dollars from its general fund in its next budget to support the center. The cancellation of large in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a strain on the Alliant Center, prompting it to furlough staff and privatize some of its janitorial services.

Prior to the pandemic, the Alliant Center "had built up a reserve fund and until recently has not required general fund support," Ripp's resolution said.

But supervisors unanimously passed a substitute to Ripp's resolution saying the county "supports a solvent and functioning" Alliant Energy Center, adding that the center "may require strategic use of general fund revenues to help reestablish a pool of limited term employees and add full-time positions."

The substitution was proposed by board Chair Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, and supported by finance committee chair Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District.

Also Thursday, the board passed a resolution extending solidarity to Ukraine.

Sup. Sarah Smith, 24th District, helped author the resolution alongside two Monona Grove High School students.

"It feels like its been months, but it's only been two weeks," Kateryna Popava, a high school sophomore whose family is in Odessa, a city on the southern coast of the country, said of the war in Ukraine.

"Hopefully everything's going to be over soon, because the amount of refugees is enormous, and some of the refugees are my relatives, my friends," Popava said.

Supervisors added language to the resolution stressing that Ukraine is a democratic country and Russian citizens are not to blame for the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sup. Tim Kiefer, who said he's abstained from past resolutions about international affairs, came out in support of the resolution for its language on refugees.

"In this case, I think this is a local resolution," Kiefer said. "We want to make it clear that we here, locally, here in Dane County ... open our arms to welcome people who may be refugees from Ukraine."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.