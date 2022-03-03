Dane County Board still deciding on putting millions more toward jail project

The Dane County Board was still deciding late Thursday whether to dole out another $24 million for the over-budget County Jail project or to pursue a scaled-back, "compromise" plan that would require another $16 million.

As of 9:30 p.m., board members seemed poised to approve the compromise plan, despite objections from some supervisors who said the measure was too last-minute. It was introduced just one day before Thursday's meeting.

"This seems to be just sloppy work. We really can do better," Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, said, noting that it was "disrespectful to the community" to approve a proposal without giving them adequate time to understand it. "This is not democracy in action."

But Sup. Carousel Bayrd, 8th District, said the county has been discussing the jail project for years, and the ideas in the latest iteration "are nothing new."

"If we postpone this for two weeks, I don’t think much is going to change," Bayrd said. "This is a compromise that everyone is satisfied with. I think it is good work."

On a 8-27 vote with two absences shortly after 9 p.m., the board rejected a request to delay a decision on whether to put more money toward the project.

The county has already allocated $148 million for the consolidation of the jail, but skyrocketing construction costs have pushed the project an estimated $170 million or more over budget.

The original plan for the project would close two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and build a new seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The new jail would have 922 beds — fewer than the 1,013 beds spread across the current jail facilities.

One of the proposals being considered at Thursday's board meeting would stick to that plan by authorizing an additional $24 million in borrowing to close the budget gap.

The compromise proposal would cut the tower to six floors and keep the Ferris Huber Center open for a total budgeted cost of $164 million, an increase of $16 million in capital borrowing. It would have a total 825 beds.

Both of the competing proposals would require a three-fourths majority vote — a consensus that the board has not been able to come to over the last several months due to the controversial nature of the project.

Roughly 15 members of the public spoke on the resolution at the meeting, with most opposed to putting any additional funding toward the jail, a handful in support of the $16 million and a few in support of the $24 million.

Brian Tuescher, a representative from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said while law enforcement would prefer the $24 million option, the scaled-back plan is a "compromise that my membership can live with."

Kay Galuska said the millions are a "ridiculous amount of money" to spend on the jail. Tyson Vitale said the resolution was poorly written and that he was disappointed with the board for only giving the public one day to look at it.

The newest proposal was tacked onto another resolution, meaning it didn't go through the county committee process. Thursday was the first time members of the public got to comment on it.

Most of the board members who expressed opposition to the extra funding seemed supportive of the compromise, but were against the rushed timeline. Sups. Doyle, Anthony Gray, Patrick Miles, Sarah Smith, Heidi Wegleitner, Mike Bare, Cecely Castillo and Yogesh Chawla voted in favor of delaying. Sups. Elena Haasl and Michele Doolan were absent.

Sponsors say the new plan is a compromise that achieves three goals: closing the 1950s jail in the City-County Building that law enforcement has called inhumane and a lawsuit waiting to happen, ending solitary confinement and providing mental health and medical services.

The proposal floats the idea of creating an alternative to the Huber work-release system, but any changes to that system would be up to the sheriff. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he might be open to looking at ways to change the Huber system.

