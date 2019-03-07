Dane County will hold a special election in June for three County Board seats.
The elections for the three seats -- the 1st district, on Madison's Isthmus, the 17th district on Madison's East and Far East sides and the 33rd district in Fitchburg -- will be held on June 4, County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said Thursday.
The seats were left vacant by Mary Kolar, Jeff Pertl and Jenni Dye, who each took jobs in Gov. Tony Evers' administration.
"They've been very big contributors to the board," Corrigan said. "But at the same time, a legislative body has new blood all the time."
Corrigan said the board will likely order the elections at its March 21 meeting, and prospective candidates will be able to collect nomination signatures through April 9.
"I'm hopeful that we'll get good candidates and a fresh voice for those seats," Corrigan said.
Nomination papers will be available in the county clerk's office but cannot be circulated before the election is ordered by the board, according to the board's chief of staff Karin Thurlow. Candidates will need 50 to 200 nomination signatures from district residents.
The seats up for election will not be on the regular spring election ballot on April 2 because the board members had not left their seats before the spring election deadline in December.
If more than two candidates run for the seats, a primary will be held May 7.
Madison City Council Ald. David Ahrens, who is not seeking reelection to the council, announced Thursday that he will be running for the 17th district seat.