Dane County Board signs off on COVID-19 relief funds

Last June, the TRC administered over $10 million program to support the same goals, and the funding was exhausted in 12 weeks.

“The pandemic has caused a surge in unemployment and housing insecurity,” Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement. “These federal funds will help to keep a roof over the heads of many Dane County residents, some of whom have never faced such economic stress and the potential of eviction before.”

Madison is set to receive about $7.5 million from the federal government to help prevent evictions and promote housing stability among eligible households. The City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing up to 90% of the funds to the Tenant Resource Center with the rest allocated to designated community organizations.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the pair of adopted resolutions a “down payment” to addressing critical needs in the community as a result of COVID-19.

“We have work to do as a community and country to bounce back from the wide-reaching impacts of this pandemic,” Parisi said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners to get relief out into the community as quickly and effectively as possible.”

