Dane County Board shoots down proposal seeking to end mask mandate

The Dane County Board shot down early Friday morning a proposal that would have asked to end the countywide mask mandate until more public input is gathered.

The board does not have the power to overturn the mandate, but the resolution would have urged the Public Health director to suspend it. After a lengthy public comment Thursday night, the board rejected the proposal on a 30-4 vote with three absences shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County has extended the county's mask mandate for everyone ages two and older in enclosed spaces until Feb. 1. The order includes an exception for when all people within a space are vaccinated, as well as for when people are eating or drinking, sleeping, swimming, getting dental treatment or communicating with someone who is deaf.

The long-shot challenge to the mandate, authored by conservative-leaning Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, was brought to the full board for debate after a rare procedural move last month to bring it out of the committee-level, where it had been stalled for months.