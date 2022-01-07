Dane County Board shoots down proposal seeking to end mask mandate

The Dane County Board shot down early Friday morning a proposal that would have asked to end the countywide mask mandate until more public input is gathered.
The board does not have the power to overturn the mandate, but the resolution would have urged the Public Health director to suspend it. After a lengthy public comment Thursday night, the board rejected the proposal on a 30-4 vote with three absences shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
Public Health Madison and Dane County has extended the county's mask mandate for everyone ages two and older in enclosed spaces until Feb. 1. The order includes an exception for when all people within a space are vaccinated, as well as for when people are eating or drinking, sleeping, swimming, getting dental treatment or communicating with someone who is deaf.
The long-shot challenge to the mandate, authored by conservative-leaning Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, was brought to the full board for debate after a rare procedural move last month to bring it out of the committee-level, where it had been stalled for months.
The measure also would have sought a public hearing on the mask order, an explanation from Public Health director Janel Heinrich to the County Board of the justification for it, and a consensus from both the County Board and public on whether the order should be in place. Weigand said he was happy residents got the chance to express their concerns about the mandate to the board, but said not all of their questions were answered.
"I’m very proud of the fact that we’re debating and we’re talking about this important issue tonight," Weigand said.
Some 80 people spoke on the matter. Health care workers rallied against the resolution, recounting their experiences caring for patients with COVID-19. Those speaking in favor of the masking challenge included business owners who said their employees shouldn’t be deputized into enforcing the rule among customers. Other speakers denied the existence of the virus and questioned the efficacy of masks.
Hundreds more filed their position with the board without speaking. Nearly 530 people registered in opposition to the masking challenge, while 123 registered in support of Weigand's proposal.
Weigand was frustrated that he and others were not notified when the Board of Health debated his proposal back in September because members of the public did not get to comment. In December, residents were not allowed to testify when the resolution came back to that board because of a rule preventing public comment on measures that have already been considered. That led to many residents feeling like their voices were being stifled.
"This resolution is a result of people not feeling like they're being heard," Sup. Michele Doolan, 28th District, said.
She said Thursday's public hearing was important. But Doolan said Weigand's goal was to overturn the mask mandate, which she called "government overreach."
Under Wisconsin state law, public health officers are directed to "take all measures necessary" to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
"The health director is directed by statute to do everything that is necessary in a health emergency to stop the spread of a highly contagious disease," Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, said.
Dane County’s deputy corporation counsel Carlos Pabellon has said the County Board does not have the power to override that authority. The board can't terminate the mask mandate, only Heinrich can do that.
Despite the state law giving public health officers the power to issue orders in health emergencies, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has said it will take up a lawsuit challenging Dane County's mask mandate.
Sups. Weigand, Dave Ripp, Tim Rockwell and Tim Kiefer were the only supervisors to vote in support of the resolution seeking to suspend the mandate. Sups. Elizabeth Doyle, Steven Peters and Carl Chenoweth were absent.
State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.