Dane County Board sets priorities for CARES funds

Homelessness initiatives were the top priority of the special budget outlined Thursday night in a Dane County Board of Supervisors committee of the whole session. Of the $23 million in federal emergency money the county proposed to spend, the two largest line items were $10 million for eviction prevention and $9 million for homelessness services, as well as an additional $740,000 directed toward community-centered housing initiatives.

The county requested an additional $5 million to be allocated to Second Harvest, an organization that provides goods to food banks across Dane County. Also included was support for reimbursement of community partners’ coronavirus-related expenditures, county human resources administrative costs, projected public health expenses, Boys and Girls Club outreach and gift cards for families in the child welfare system.