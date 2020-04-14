Dane County Board sees turnover in election with few contested races

Dane County’s 37-member Board of Supervisors saw significant turnover with 11 seats gaining new representatives after results of the April 7 election were announced Monday.
The new supervisors are representing districts where incumbents did not run for re-election. The two incumbents who were challenged by opponents — District 25 Supervisor Tim Kiefer and District 31 Supervisor Jerry Bollig — successfully defended their seats.
Kiefer, who was challenged by newcomer Dan Kieta and won with 74.6% of the vote, spoke to the challenges the next board will likely undertake over the next term because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This is going to be a very difficult term for the County Board,” Kiefer, who has served on the board since 2012, said. “We are facing a number of problems with regards to COVID-19: One being sales tax revenue is going to be way down — and that is a major source of revenue for the county — and our expenses are going to go up.”
As of Monday, new supervisors are expected to be sworn in April 21. If there are delays in the canvass or certification process, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said it could be delayed.
Of the 11 seats without an incumbent running, three were contested.
In Middleton’s District 26, Holly Hatcher beat Kevin Cunningham for the seat that was previously held by former board chair Sharon Corrigan. Hatcher received 3,756 votes — 73.7% — to Cunningham’s 1,329.
“During this time of uncertainty and fear, I want to acknowledge the impact this crisis has on all of us, especially those who were already struggling in our community,” Hatcher said. “I will be a voice for Middleton during these difficult times. Our collective goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Corrigan, who served on the board for 10 years, resigned in January before taking on the interim director role at the Alliant Energy Center.
Elena Haasl defeated José Rea in the race for District 5, which is typically held by a university student. Hayley Young, who currently holds the seat, did not run for re-election.
Haasl won with 54.5% of the vote.
“Whether it's addressing the disparities in homelessness or the conservation of the beautiful Lake Mendota, I am ready to hit the ground running to tackle the issues that affect us all—let’s get started,” Haasl said in a statement on her campaign’s Facebook page.
With 67% of the vote, Kate McGinnity defeated Kris James Breunig in the race for District 37, representing Cambridge. Incumbent Bob Salov did not run for re-election.
McGinnity thanked her supporters in a statement Monday.
“I'll fight every day to represent our rural communities on the Dane County Board and deliver results on issues like rural broadband access and senior services,” McGinnity said.
The incumbents leaving the board, including District 9 Supervisor Paul Nelson, took with them years of experience. Nelson, who has served on the board for six years and is first vice chair, said the continuing supervisors have his “total support.”
“To those of you staying on the Board, you know you have some huge challenges in front of you, and although I won’t be there on the floor I will certainly be with you in spirit and I will be keeping tabs on what’s going on,” Nelson said.
The following supervisors also did not run for re-election:
- Kelly Danner, District 11
- Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger, District 14
- Jamie Kuhn, District 16
- Bill Clausius, District 19
- Tanya Buckingham, District 24
- Nikki Jones, District 28
- Jason Knoll, District 32
Political newcomers unsuccessfully challenged Kiefer and Bollig for the District 25 and 31 seats, respectively.
Kiefer was re-elected over Kieta, a first time political candidate who challenged Kiefer in representing the Waunakee area. Kiefer is an attorney who has served on the board since 2012.
Todd Kluever, a recently retired Dane County Highway crew leader, unsuccessfully ran against Bollig for the District 31 seat. Bollig won re-election with 66.1% of the vote.
Bollig said he is "honored to be serving the residents of District 31 again."
Madison City Council’s District 8 seat also has a new representative. UW-Madison student Max Prestigiacomo, 18, was the only candidate who ran to replace Sally Rohrer. Rohrer was appointed when former District 8 alder Avra Reddy stepped down mid-term.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.