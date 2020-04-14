Dane County Board sees turnover in election with few contested races

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dane County’s 37-member Board of Supervisors saw significant turnover with 11 seats gaining new representatives after results of the April 7 election were announced Monday.

The new supervisors are representing districts where incumbents did not run for re-election. The two incumbents who were challenged by opponents — District 25 Supervisor Tim Kiefer and District 31 Supervisor Jerry Bollig — successfully defended their seats.

Kiefer, who was challenged by newcomer Dan Kieta and won with 74.6% of the vote, spoke to the challenges the next board will likely undertake over the next term because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This is going to be a very difficult term for the County Board,” Kiefer, who has served on the board since 2012, said. “We are facing a number of problems with regards to COVID-19: One being sales tax revenue is going to be way down — and that is a major source of revenue for the county — and our expenses are going to go up.”

As of Monday, new supervisors are expected to be sworn in April 21. If there are delays in the canvass or certification process, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said it could be delayed.