Dane County Board rejects all 3 options for new jail as votes fall short

The Dane County Board was unable to pass any of its three options for moving forward with the long-stalled jail consolidation project even as it rejected a scaled-back version of the jail supported by its Black caucus and criminal justice reform groups.

The board weighed three options for the new jail during its meeting Thursday night: the smaller, five-story jail; borrowing an extra $10 million for a six-story, roughly $166 million jail it approved in March that went millions over budget by the summer; and putting a ballot referendum to voters in November asking if they supported the $10 million.

Each of those possibilities failed, making it unclear what the future of the project could even look like. Due to rising construction costs, the new jail continues to grow tens of millions of dollars over its original budget. The project would consolidate the county's jail facilities in a new tower and the Public Safety Building and close the 1950s-style jail at the City-County Building that has long been considered inhumane.

Supervisors voted 16-21 against the Black caucus' plan. It would have built a five-story, 725-bed jail. The proposal would have cut some medical beds and included calls for criminal justice reform which included a weekend court pilot program, releasing people stuck in jail on low cash bail and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration.

Reducing the extreme racial disparities in the jail's population had been a core message for supporters of the five-story plan.

As of Thursday, 53% of the jail’s population was Black. Dane County is about 6% Black, according to the U.S. Census.

Black men are arrested and charged for crimes at a far higher rate than their white counterparts, a product of inequities in housing, education, social services and other factors. They also face inequalities in the sentencing they receive for crimes.

But opponents of the five-story jail won out. In defending their vote, most spoke glowingly of the reforms offered up by the proposal, but ultimately said the county needed the larger jail to avoid overcrowding and the possibility of transferring inmates to facilities in other counties. Other opponents said they have not enough dialogue with other actors in the legal system, like judges, the district attorney and law enforcement, and no guarantee that they will follow through with reforms that might reduce racial disparities.

"We just have a disagreement over the philosophy and the economics, not of the intention for reducing the racial disparities and the amount of incarcerated Black and brown people in this county," said Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, a staff attorney for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association who was a leading voice against the five-story jail.

After that vote, supervisors failed to reach the three-fourths majority needed to greenlight the $10 million in borrowing for the six-story jail. They voted 25-12.

That left the board with putting approval of the $10 million to voters, an unprecedented move. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett have backed that option, but many supervisors saw it as an idea that was dead on arrival and an abdication of their responsibility to figure out the jail project themselves. The board rejected the referendum on a 2-34 vote. Sups. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District and Tim Kiefer, 25th District, voted in support of the referendum.

Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, asked if the Board could alter the referendum's language to ask voters if they support borrowing $176 million for the jail, the total, true cost of the project. Bridgette Keating, the county's bond counsel, said the board was not legally able to change the referendum's language this far in the process.

Schauer floated the idea of using the county's reserve fund, or rainy day fund, to close the funding gap for the six-story jail. Wegleitner, one of the board's more left-leaning members, called the idea "by the far the worst idea that I have ever heard" for the jail project and "frankly disgusting," saying those dollars could be better used on social services. The chair of the board's finance committee, Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, also pushed back on using the reserve fund for the jail.

The astounding racial disparities in the Dane County Jail, twice the national average in a community regularly considered one of the best places to live in the United States, are no closer to being solved after Thursday night's meeting either.

Those racial disparities are a critical driver of the jail's population, the JFA Institute, a criminal justice consultant hired by the county, has told elected officials. Current projections of the jail's future population, which informed the six-story jail plan, assumes those disparities won't change, according to the JFA Institute.

The idea of even building a new jail was anathema to some supporters of the five-story plan, who have opposed any jail funding and advocate for reforms and boosted social services instead of incarceration.

"None of us have a perfect solution," said Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, who sponsored the proposal and called it a strategy to reduce the harm done to people of color by the criminal justice system.

"We are not protecting people by incarcerating," she said. "We are protecting a system, a system that harms people."

Prior to Thursday's meeting, a coalition of activists from criminal justice reform groups like MOSES and JustDane rallied outside the City-County Building in support of the five-story jail.

"What we're merely asking for is accountability," said James Morgan, a peer support specialist for JustDane.

"Insanity happens here," Morgan said, referring to the City-County Building that loomed above the group. "Death happens here. Inhumanity happens here. It's not just about the concrete and the mortar. It's about lives."

The timetable for the jail project remains uncertain too. Gilbane Building Company, the county's construction consultant, estimated that the five-story jail would delay the project by 10 months. With the rising price of construction, the delay could tack on an estimated $6.6 million to $9.3 million to the project’s budget, which is still less than the $10 million the board also didn't approve on Thursday. The board spent $800,000 on a contract change to pave the way for an architectural redesign of the six-story jail.

Greg Brockmeyer, the head of county administration, attributed that delay to redesigning the building's electrical, fire protection and plumbing systems, in addition to the redesign of the jail's medical housing.

Supporters of the five-story jail and MOSES, including member and former president of Flad Architects, Ralph Jackson, dispute the idea that it would take longer to build that version, especially given the shorter construction time of a smaller building.

Other business

Prior to the votes on the jail, supervisors voted to change its disorderly conduct ordinance to include intimidation and harassment of election officials and others who work on elections.

The change to the ordinance includes harassment and intimidation of election staff over the phone and electronic messaging like email.

Those who violate the the law can face fines up to $1,000. The Dane County District Attorney would likely have discretion over whether he wanted to charge violators outside of the unincorporated areas of the county, said county lawyer Carlos Pabellon.

Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, was the lone supervisor to vote against the ordinance change.

A survey of the county's municipal clerks found that 84% of respondents said threats against election officials have increased in recent years, with 70% saying they were at least "somewhat concerned" for their safety or the safety of their staffs and 78% saying they worried about being harassed over the phone or on the job. Fifty of the county's 62 clerks' offices responded to the survey.

"This is a bipartisan issue. It's not just democrats who are getting harassed," said Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, who sponsored the ordinance change.

"As we've seen, attacking our democracy and the voting process is now a deliberate tactic that's widely accepted and we need to fight against it," Chawla said.

Officials in Madison have proposed a similar change to their disorderly conduct ordinance.

Supervisors also unanimously confirmed the appointment of Adam Heffron to serve as the executive director of the Alliant Energy Center.

Heffron has previously worked in leadership roles for Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair.

He will take over on a permanent basis for Brent Kyzer-McHenry, who left the position in January after about a year and a half on the job.