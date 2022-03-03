Dane County Board puts another $16 million toward jail project

The Dane County Board voted late Thursday night to dole out another $16 million for a scaled-back, "compromise" plan for the County Jail project instead of putting an additional $24 million toward the original, over-budget plan.

The plan was approved on a 29-7 vote with one absence, despite objections from some supervisors who said the measure was too last-minute. It was introduced just one day before Thursday's meeting.

"This seems to be just sloppy work. We really can do better," Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, said, noting that it was "disrespectful to the community" to approve a proposal without giving them adequate time to understand it. "This is not democracy in action."

But Sup. Carousel Bayrd, 8th District, said the county has been discussing the jail project for years, and the ideas in the latest iteration "are nothing new."

"If we postpone this for two weeks, I don’t think much is going to change," Bayrd said. "This is a compromise that everyone is satisfied with. I think it is good work."

Sups. Doyle, Anthony Gray, Sarah Smith, Heidi Wegleitner, Mike Bare, Cecely Castillo and Yogesh Chawla voted against the extra $16 million for the jail, many citing the rushed timeline of the new proposal. Sup. Elena Haasl was absent. The same County Board members — along with Sup. Patrick Miles — voted to delay the decision earlier in the meeting, but they were overruled.

The county has already allocated $148 million for the consolidation of the jail, but skyrocketing construction costs have pushed the project an estimated $170 million or more over budget.

The original plan for the project would close two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and build a new seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The new jail would have 922 beds — fewer than the 1,013 beds spread across the current jail facilities.

A proposal that failed would have stuck to that plan by authorizing an additional $24 million in borrowing to close the budget gap.

The compromise proposal will cut the tower to six floors or fewer and keep the Ferris Huber Center open for a total budgeted cost of $164 million, an increase of $16 million in capital borrowing. It would have a total of up to 825 beds.

Architects still need to work on making the changes to the design, and the County Board will likely need to approve change orders in the future to account for the project's new direction.

'Ridiculous amount of money'

Roughly 15 members of the public spoke on the resolution at the meeting, with most opposed to putting any additional funding toward the jail, a handful in support of the $16 million and a few in support of the $24 million. Another 80 people people registered in support of the millions without speaking, while 20 registered against.

Brian Tuescher, a representative from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said while law enforcement would prefer the $24 million option, the scaled-back plan is a "compromise that my membership can live with."

Kay Galuska said the millions are a "ridiculous amount of money" to spend on the jail. Tyson Vitale said the resolution was poorly written and that he was disappointed with the board for only giving the public one day to look at it.

The newest proposal was tacked onto another resolution, meaning it didn't go through the county committee process. Thursday was the first time members of the public got to comment on it.

Amendments offered

Sponsors say the new plan is a compromise that achieves three goals: closing the 1950s jail in the City-County Building that law enforcement has called inhumane and a lawsuit waiting to happen, ending solitary confinement and providing mental health and medical services.

Board members spent more than two hours making six amendments to the resolution that make minor changes, such as deleting some background information, having staff provide more robust data on jail population trends and hiring a criminal justice research group to conduct a study on how the county can decrease its jail population.

One amendment opened the door for architects to decrease the floors in the tower further if needed, although county staff said it would be hard to fit the needed beds in an even smaller tower.

Another amendment directs the Dane County Criminal Justice Council to work with the board to eliminate the Huber work release program by March 31, 2025 and replace it with a human services system. The previous language “urged” that change.

While the change seems to add more teeth behind the county’s intent to replace its Huber program, any changes to that system would be up to the sheriff. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he’s open to having conversations about reforming the Huber system, but said he would need more information before committing to a change.

Deadline looming

In addition to concerns about the rushed timeline, Wegleitner said it doesn't make sense to put millions more toward the project when the county still doesn't know how much it will cost. At this point, the costs are just projections and could increase even higher as architects continue to finalize the design.

“We’re guessing. We very well could be back here again,” Wegleitner said. “I don’t know why we want to make under-informed decisions like this.”

But Sup. Andrae Richelle, 11th District, said it's best for the county to adapt its plan due to the rising costs and an upcoming deadline.

The board needs to get a construction contract in place by January 2023, or else the county will lose the ability to spend the original $148 million that was approved.

During public comment, former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who spent years working on the jail project, said the county needs a new jail so it can improve conditions for inmates.

"I believe the time is now to act on this issue. We’ve studied it. We restudied it," Mahoney said. "If we study it anymore, we’ll need to build a floor just for the bookcases of three-ring binders of worthless reports that we’ve completed. I ask you tonight … move this project forward.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.