Dane County Board puts $2M toward former San Damiano Friary property

The Dane County Board on Thursday unanimously approved giving $2 million to the city of Monona to support the recent purchase of a 10-acre, mostly wooded area along the shore of Lake Monona.

Monona closed a deal Tuesday to buy the property, formerly known as the San Damiano Friary, for $8.6 million but is counting on fundraising and the county funds to decrease the city’s costs. The land is now open to the public and will be preserved as a park.

Sup. Sarah Smith, 24th District, said she’s happy the county can put money toward the purchase because the land will benefit the entire county. She hopes it will become “a bustling park” where people can take in the views of the lake.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the county and the city of Monona to preserve land that is publicly accessible on the shore of Lake Monona,” she said.

There are no immediate plans to make significant changes to the property, which includes the 133-year-old Frank Allis house and more than 1,000 feet of lake frontage on the east end of the lake. The house remains closed.

The city will likely leave the area largely undeveloped but undertake a master planning process to improve the space. The future park does not yet have a name.