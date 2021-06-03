 Skip to main content
Dane County Board puts $2M toward former San Damiano Friary property
DANE COUNTY | SAN DAMIANO

Dane County Board puts $2M toward former San Damiano Friary property

San Damiano

The Frank Allis house offers a view of Lake Monona and was formerly home to semi-retired priests. The house and the surrounding acreage had been owned for decades by the De Pere-based St. Norbert Abbey, but was bought by the city of Monona earlier this week. Dane County is putting $2 million toward the purchase. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Board on Thursday unanimously approved giving $2 million to the city of Monona to support the recent purchase of a 10-acre, mostly wooded area along the shore of Lake Monona.

Monona closed a deal Tuesday to buy the property, formerly known as the San Damiano Friary, for $8.6 million but is counting on fundraising and the county funds to decrease the city’s costs. The land is now open to the public and will be preserved as a park.

Sup. Sarah Smith, 24th District, said she’s happy the county can put money toward the purchase because the land will benefit the entire county. She hopes it will become “a bustling park” where people can take in the views of the lake.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the county and the city of Monona to preserve land that is publicly accessible on the shore of Lake Monona,” she said.

There are no immediate plans to make significant changes to the property, which includes the 133-year-old Frank Allis house and more than 1,000 feet of lake frontage on the east end of the lake. The house remains closed.

The city will likely leave the area largely undeveloped but undertake a master planning process to improve the space. The future park does not yet have a name.

San Damiano 01

Jake Anderson, director of the City of Monona, Wis. Parks & Recreation Department, takes in the view from the former San Damiano friary property after the city closed on the 10-acre parcel Tuesday.

Monona parks staff plans to remove dead trees, mow the grass and place some benches and picnic tables throughout. A volunteer cleanup day is scheduled for June 19.

Mental health team

Also Thursday, the board unanimously accepted $132,000 from the city of Madison to create a team of crisis workers as an alternative to police for responding to mental health and substance abuse concerns.

Called the Crisis Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) Team, the mental health responders will start by responding to crises in Downtown Madison — the area with the most mental health calls per square mile, according to a recent county analysis — with the hope of expanding to other areas of Madison and eventually Dane County, if the program is successful.

The city funds will allow Dane County to employ crisis workers from Journey Mental Health Center through an existing contract between the center and the county. Each team of two will be made up of a crisis worker from Journey and a paramedic from the Madison Fire Department.

The goal is for the first team to start operating this summer.

