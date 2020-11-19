Dane County Board paves way for all-renewable energy with approval of major solar farm

In two moves aimed at bettering the environment, the Dane County Board on Thursday approved the purchase of 295 acres to expand Indian Lake County Park and a major solar farm that will allow the county to move to all-renewable energy.

County Board members unanimously authorized an agreement between Alliant Energy and the county for Alliant to build a 16.5-megawatt solar farm on a county-owned property in the town of Cottage Grove. The project still needs approval from state regulators.

Under the agreement, the county will lease the land to Alliant in exchange for renewable energy credits.

The partnership would allow the county to offset all its operational electricity use with renewable energy produced by the Alliant farm, along with energy from the county's own solar panels and a 9-megawatt solar farm under construction at the Dane County Regional Airport.

"Once the two of those are both online, at that time we will be meeting 100% of our electricity needs for county operations from renewable sources," said John Welch, director of the county's Department of Waste and Renewables.