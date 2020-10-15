Dane County Board passes major criminal justice reform package

Stubbs, however, said the County Board does not have that power. “We cannot demand they do things, but we can encourage them,” she said.

Mental health

One of the cornerstone initiatives in the package is the development of a Mental Health Triage and Restoration Center, which would serve as an alternative place for people to be taken when experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Our officers, deputies, they know that not everyone needs to be taken to jail,” Eicher said. “But right now their options are jail or the emergency room.”

Individuals would be able to seek walk-in mental health services, be referred by a community partner or be brought in by law enforcement.

Last month, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Eicher committed to providing $300,000 in the 2021 county budget for the center.