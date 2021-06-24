Dane County Board opposes use of no-knock warrants in drug cases

The Dane County Board on Thursday stopped short of opposing all uses of no-knock warrants in the county, but supported prohibiting no-knock warrants in drug arrests across the nation.
Police-reform advocates have been pushing to ban the tactic after Louisville police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a surprise raid last year.
Sup. Carousel Bayrd, the author of the county proposal, said the approval shows board members are against the way no-knock warrants have been used nationally to “perpetuate the war on drugs.” She said the tactic has been used with a focus on preserving drug evidence through the use of surprise — without regard for the safety of those in the home. Taylor’s apartment was raided because police thought her ex-boyfriend might be storing drugs in her residence.
The resolution does not oppose the limited use of no-knock warrants in Dane County — about a dozen times a year and only for the purpose of maintaining public safety when there’s credible evidence suspects have a weapon.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in some cases, such as homicide investigations or crimes against children, knocking and announcing “does indeed increase the danger.” Only 11 no-knock warrants were served in 2020, and 13 were served in 2019, Barrett said.
A previous version of the resolution would have opposed any use of no-knock warrants in Dane County and called on the sheriff to end the practice. That version struggled in county committees, failing to get a recommendation from the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee.
The final resolution, which was approved on a 28-5 vote, calls on the sheriff to study the use of no-knock warrants in the county, supports collecting statewide data on the warrants and supports a proposed federal act that would restrict funding for local governments that fail to pass a law banning the warrants during drug arrests. The act would also ban federal search warrants in drug cases unless officers announce themselves as law enforcement before entering a residence.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation in March, but it still needs approval from the U.S. Senate. Called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the proposal also includes several other policy changes, such as banning police chokeholds and making it easier to prosecute officers.
Bayrd said she’s proud to have found “middle ground” with County Board members to draw attention to the “dangers of no-knock warrants” and how they’re “disproportionately used against African Americans” in the U.S.
“It’s not about changing it for the Dane County sheriff’s department, it’s about changing it on a national level,” she said.
Sup. Heidi Wegleitner said she was concerned the language focusing on Dane County was taken out of the resolution, although she ultimately supported it.
“The surprise element, the unknown element, is exactly what creates the danger for everyone involved,” she said.
But Sups. Matt Veldran and Michele Doolan said the changes made them comfortable voting in support.
Voting against the measure were Sups. Tim Kiefer, Jerry Bollig, Maureen McCarville, Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew Schauer. Sup. Elizabeth Doyle was absent.
McCarville said she didn’t want to support a federal act that may change as it is debated.
Other action
In other business Thursday, the board:
- Opposed a set of Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college levels.
- Approved accepting $51,000 from the city of Madison to create a public health specialist position for the mental health first responder team that will serve as an alternative to police for addressing nonviolent emergencies.
- Authorized giving $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to the Badger Prairie Needs Network for a 4,500-square-foot expansion that will allow the network to expand meal services and create job training programs.
- Approved giving nearly $455,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to the Madison School District for mental health support for students.