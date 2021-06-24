Dane County Board opposes use of no-knock warrants in drug cases

The Dane County Board on Thursday stopped short of opposing all uses of no-knock warrants in the county, but supported prohibiting no-knock warrants in drug arrests across the nation.

Police-reform advocates have been pushing to ban the tactic after Louisville police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a surprise raid last year.

Sup. Carousel Bayrd, the author of the county proposal, said the approval shows board members are against the way no-knock warrants have been used nationally to “perpetuate the war on drugs.” She said the tactic has been used with a focus on preserving drug evidence through the use of surprise — without regard for the safety of those in the home. Taylor’s apartment was raided because police thought her ex-boyfriend might be storing drugs in her residence.

The resolution does not oppose the limited use of no-knock warrants in Dane County — about a dozen times a year and only for the purpose of maintaining public safety when there’s credible evidence suspects have a weapon.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in some cases, such as homicide investigations or crimes against children, knocking and announcing “does indeed increase the danger.” Only 11 no-knock warrants were served in 2020, and 13 were served in 2019, Barrett said.