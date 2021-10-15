Dane County Board OKs tentative new map for voting districts

Taking the next step in Dane County’s redistricting process, the Board of Supervisors approved a tentative map Thursday that outlines voting boundaries for the next 10 years.
The map, which was one of three created by the county’s nonpartisan redistricting commission, will now be reviewed by the clerk’s office for final adjustments. The Board of Supervisors will vote on the finalized maps next month.
Supervisor Tim Kiefer, District 25, recognized former county elected officials, including Gov. Tony Evers’ policy director Jenni Dye, for kickstarting redistricting reform in the county. This year is the first time that elected officials did not participate in drawing the maps.
“We are really an example to the state Legislature where they have lawsuits, and it’s going to be a big fight and, frankly, a big mess,” Kiefer said. “If they had adopted a system we had adopted, this all would have been avoided, and it would have been a much smoother process.”
The Dane County ordinance creating the redistricting commission stipulates that the maps cannot consider who is already an elected official.
Commissioners were required to create maps with districts that are “substantially equal in population,” minimize crossing municipal boundaries or wards, provide effective representation of minorities, consider natural geography and maintain "communities of interest."
“I’m incredibly proud of the work of the Redistricting Commission, their commitment to public input, and the maps that we received given extremely challenging circumstances,” Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement after the vote. “I’m hopeful this process can be a model for others as an example of a fair, public-driven map drawing process.”
The board voted 32 to 2 with three supervisors absent from the meeting. Supervisors Jeff Weigand, District 20, and Jeremy Levin, District 10, voted against the map.
Even though some supervisors disagreed with the map, several upheld the county’s process as an example for the state and nation.
"This map that we are considering tonight was not my favorite, and in fact, it was far from it," said Supervisor Alex Joers, District 9. "Elected officials like us should not be choosing our voters."
Likewise, Supervisor Dave Ripp, District 29, did not favor the map. But Ripp, who was first elected to the board in 1984, called the process “refreshing” after serving through several map iterations that “were definitely gerrymandered.”
"This is really the best way to do it, and I live in fear of the supervisors getting involved because we didn't always do a good job in the past,” Ripp said.
The adopted tentative map keeps some of the rural areas to the far east and west of the county more compact and creates the fewest ward splits. It also keeps the Marquette and Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhoods in the same district, preserves the town of Middleton with other towns and largely maintains a University of Wisconsin-Madison student district.
This version also has five districts where the population of minority constituents is 40% or greater.
Supervisors representing areas in the city of Madison — including Richelle Andrae, District 11, and Matt Veldran, District 7 — expressed concern that the map splits up neighborhoods like the Regent Street area and neighborhoods on the west side.
While in other years the county may have had more time to reject a first round of maps and ask for the commission to create new ones, Dane County is on a tight deadline because the U.S. Census data the maps are based on arrived late.
“I do hope that in the future the board can entertain the idea of an adjustment to this process that would allow for some recommended changes back to the commission,” Andrae said.
The tentative map also creates four districts that would house two incumbent supervisors, according to an analysis by a resident who has been involved in the redistricting process and the Wisconsin State Journal.
Under the new boundaries, Supervisors Chuck Erickson, District 13, and Shelia Stubbs, District 23, would be in one area; Carousel Bayrd, District 8, and Cecely Castillo, District 4, would be in another and Patrick Miles, District 34, and Blaire Adkins, District 16, would be in a third. Steven Peters, District 15, and Joers, would be in the same voting boundary.
Four districts would have no incumbent, according to the analysis.
