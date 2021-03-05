Dane County Board OKs more than $4.3 million for affordable housing

With the Board of Supervisors’ approval of more than $4.3 million Thursday, Dane County can expect to see an addition of 314 units of affordable housing spread across four communities.

Dane County officials signed off on using funds from the Affordable Housing Development Fund for four projects in Mount Horeb, Fitchburg, Madison and McFarland. This fund, established in 2015, establishes a way to assist in building more affordable housing in Dane County.

In a statement ahead of the board’s meeting, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said that affordable housing is a “critical component to increasing opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents.”

“Challenges to housing affordability have been compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Parisi said. “By partnering together and supporting these types of projects, we can create solutions and advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community.”