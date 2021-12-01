Dane County Board might consider proposal seeking to end mask mandate

At Wednesday's meeting, Heinrich said masking is "an incredibly important layer of protection that we can continue to offer" as people continue to get infected with COVID-19. She said case numbers are "basically the highest we've seen this year" and hospitalizations are increasing. Although deaths have fallen off "quite a bit," Heinrich said, there's been a uptick in deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last couple months.

Weigand's resolution also seeks a public hearing on the mask order, an explanation from Heinrich to the County Board on the justification for it, and a consensus from both the County Board and public on whether the order should be in place.

"Whether masks are mandated or not really should be up to the people, and it should be up to the elected officials to make that decision," Weigand said.

Weigand said he's frustrated that debate over the topic of masking "is being stifled." His resolution has been stuck for months. He declined to say whether he's against masking, but said residents and the board should get a chance to discuss the issue.