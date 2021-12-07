Dane County Board members to hold public meeting on mask mandate

Two conservative-leaning members of the Dane County Board plan to hold an in-person town hall next week on the county's ongoing COVID-19 mask mandate.
Sups. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, and Tim Rockwell, 19th District, announced late Monday night their plan to host the public meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in the town of Berry Town Hall at 9046 Highway 19 in Mazomanie. The goal is for residents to voice concerns about the mask mandate.
Since the meeting is in Dane County, all attendees are required to wear masks unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated, according to the county's most recent masking order.
On Nov. 23, Dane County extended its COVID-19 mask mandate to Jan. 3, but included an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated. Weigand has authored a resolution that attempts to challenge that order.
Public Health director Janel Heinrich has said masking is "an incredibly important layer of protection that we can continue to offer" as people continue to get infected with COVID-19. She said last week that case numbers are "basically the highest we’ve seen this year" and hospitalizations are increasing. Although deaths have fallen off, Heinrich said, there’s been a uptick in deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last couple months.
Public Health Madison & Dane County said it believes Dane is the only county in the state to still have a mandate.
Weigand and Rockwell said Public Health should explain what goals need to be met for the mask mandate to be lifted. They're encouraging residents to share how masking has affected their families, businesses and schools.
"The citizens of Dane County deserve a forum to express their thoughts on this public policy issue," Weigand and Rockwell said in a statement. "Whether one supports or opposes the mask mandates, the people should have the right to share their thoughts with Dane County’s elected officials."
The two board members claimed this will be the "first time" residents will get the chance to share their opinions on the mandate with elected officials, despite residents commenting on the masking order during a public meeting just last week.
A handful of residents spoke against the mask mandate during the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County's Dec. 1 meeting.
At the meeting, Weigand claimed debate was being stifled because the board did not take public comment on his resolution that seeks to end the mask mandate until more public input is gathered. But the only reason comments were not allowed was because residents already testified on the same resolution back in September.
Dane County ordinances prohibit public comment on a measure in which public testimony was already taken. Whenever committees or boards reconsider a proposal in the exact same form, the public isn't able to comment on it again.
The Board of Health unanimously voted last week to kill Weigand's resolution, something it tried to do in September but made a procedural error.
But Weigand has separately requested that his resolution get pulled out of committee and onto the County Board floor, a rare procedural move that is partway through a three-part process. Even if Weigand is successful in getting a debate for his proposal, the resolution is unlikely to pass the overwhelmingly liberal County Board.
Weigand and Rockwell also claimed that Public Health Madison and Dane County is "unwilling or unable" to share statistics on the effectiveness of masking, even though that information is available on Public Health's website.
Public Health links to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis on the most recent masking studies that demonstrate how “mask wearing reduces new infections.”