Dane County Board makes Juneteenth paid holiday for county government employees

The Dane County Board on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution that makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for all county government employees.

Juneteenth, which is on June 19, has been celebrated for generations in the African American community as the symbolic end of slavery, but only recently — in the wake of the nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody — have there been calls to make the holiday an official U.S. holiday.

On June 19, 1865, a military decree in Galveston, Texas, freed thousands of Black people who were still enslaved by the Confederacy more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The celebration of the historic day is formally recognized in 47 states, with Wisconsin first recognizing the day in 2009, but is still not one of the 10 federal public holidays.

In June, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Juneteenth flag be raised above the Capitol building — marking the first time in Wisconsin history the flag flew over the statehouse.

In the the Dane County resolution, the board states that the holiday is a day to honor the history of African Americans and recognize the contributions they have made to the county.