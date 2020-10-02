Dane County Board leaves resolution to halt jail project in committee

Others believe that the resolution is not ready to be voted on yet and would like to keep the legislation in committee until the jail project design team presents adapted plans to the board. Some argue that another County Board resolution addresses criminal justice reform proposals in a more clear way than Doyle’s proposal.

However, those in support of advancing the resolution to the Dane County Board for a vote argue that supervisors and members of the public should weigh in to the debate. Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, said preventing the board from voting on the resolution is undemocratic.

“We may do lots of things with the resolution but what we shouldn’t do is keep it stuck and buried in committee where there is no discussion and where the public left out of the process,” Wegleitner said.