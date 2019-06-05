The Dane County Board gained three new supervisors following a special election Tuesday to fill vacant seats.
With 54.4% of the vote, Kristen Audet won the District 17 seat, which includes the east side of Madison. Audet secured 608 votes and won by a margin of 100 over former Madison alder David Ahrens.
Audet is a regulatory and compliance specialist at UW Organ and Tissue Donation, a graduate of the Emerge Wisconsin program and former chair of the Dane County Interhospital Emergency Preparedness Committee.
“It is time for a fresh new voice in Dane County that knows the value of collaboration and communication,” Audet said said in a candidate questionnaire.
In Fitchburg, Ann DeGarmo won the District 33 seat with 68.7% of the vote. She won 578 of the votes over Marc Jones’ 262.
Degarmo is a policy analyst in the secretary’s office at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue with previous experience as a campaign manager.
“Fitchburg is an evolving community,” DeGarmo said in a candidate questionnaire. “We’re experiencing some growing pains right now, and we need a leader who can empathize but keep a clear vision to lead us into the future.”
In an uncontested election, Elizabeth Doyle won the District 1 seat, representing downtown Madison. Doyle is a healthcare rate analyst at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and a former Verona City Council member.
“I’m running for Dane County Board District 1 Supervisor to protect our lakes, promote access to mental health services and support a thriving downtown,” Doyle said in a candidate questionnaire.
Audet, DeGarmo and Doyle will be sworn in June 20.
The unusual number of vacancies was caused by three former supervisors — Mary Kolar, Jeff Pertl and Jenni Dye — accepting positions within Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. Kolar previously represented District 1, Jeff Pertl represented District 17 and Jenni Dye held the District 33 seat.
The election saw a 7% voter turnout, measured as a percentage of registered voters that cast ballots.