Dane County Board special election

From left, Elizabeth Doyle, Kristen Audet and Ann DeGarmo won the special election for Dane County Board of Supervisors in Districts 1, 17 and 33, respectively. 

The Dane County Board gained three new supervisors following a special election Tuesday to fill vacant seats.

With 54.4% of the vote, Kristen Audet won the District 17 seat, which includes the east side of Madison. Audet secured 608 votes and won by a margin of 100 over former Madison alder David Ahrens.

Audet is a regulatory and compliance specialist at UW Organ and Tissue Donation, a graduate of the Emerge Wisconsin program and former chair of the Dane County Interhospital Emergency Preparedness Committee.

“It is time for a fresh new voice in Dane County that knows the value of collaboration and communication,” Audet said said in a candidate questionnaire.

In Fitchburg, Ann DeGarmo won the District 33 seat with 68.7% of the vote. She won 578 of the votes over Marc Jones’ 262.

Degarmo is a policy analyst in the secretary’s office at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue with previous experience as a campaign manager.

“Fitchburg is an evolving community,” DeGarmo said in a candidate questionnaire. “We’re experiencing some growing pains right now, and we need a leader who can empathize but keep a clear vision to lead us into the future.”

In an uncontested election, Elizabeth Doyle won the District 1 seat, representing downtown Madison. Doyle is a healthcare rate analyst at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and a former Verona City Council member.

“I’m running for Dane County Board District 1 Supervisor to protect our lakes, promote access to mental health services and support a thriving downtown,” Doyle said in a candidate questionnaire.

Audet, DeGarmo and Doyle will be sworn in June 20.

The unusual number of vacancies was caused by three former supervisors — Mary Kolar, Jeff Pertl and Jenni Dye — accepting positions within Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. Kolar previously represented District 1, Jeff Pertl represented District 17 and Jenni Dye held the District 33 seat.

The election saw a 7% voter turnout, measured as a percentage of registered voters that cast ballots.

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal.

