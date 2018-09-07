The Dane County Board of Supervisors confirmed Melissa Ratcliff Thursday as the new supervisor for District 36, representing the village and town of Cottage Grove and town of Pleasant Springs.
Ratcliff is replacing former supervisor Danielle Williams, who resigned from the position in August. Williams took over as the county’s legislative lobbyist, replacing longtime aide Mickey Beil.
Ratcliff is a trustee for the village of Cottage Grove and has worked for 18 years as a paralegal. Additionally, she has served on the Cottage Grove Plan Commission, the Monona Grove School District Community Education, Communications & Government Relations Committee and the MG School District Wellness Committee.
Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan chose Ratcliff over two other candidates.
“Melissa brings a wealth of experience and expressed an interest in working on our affordable housing efforts among other important initiatives,” Corrigan said. “We look forward to having her on the board as we continue to focus on the issues that are important to so many residents here in Dane County.”
Sarah Valencia, the director of Population Health for Unity Point Meriter, and Kris Hampton also applied to be considered for the vacant seat. Hampton has served on the Cottage Grove Board since 1992 and has been the town board chair for the last 15 years.
“The fact that we had three strong candidates speaks to the vitality of the Dane County Board,” Corrigan said. “I’m proud that we can attract such a wide variety of talented people interested in serving.”
In July, the board confirmed Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger to represent District 14. Nguyen-Hilfiger replaced George Gillis, who resigned after moving out of the district on Madison’s southwest side.