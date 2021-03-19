Dane County Board condemns hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

The board’s resolution notes that incidents of hate and bias on UW-Madison’s campus increased after coronavirus restrictions were implemented last March and anti-Chinese sentiments were chalked on State Street and campus.

Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute, said before the meeting that crimes against Asian Americans have been happening for years. He listed several cases in which victims did not receive justice, saying that they contribute to an underreporting of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

“This is a huge factor in why many many Asian Americans do not report hate crimes when it happens to them,” Her said. “We know that the legal system tends to side toward the white person.”

Her said he would like to see elected officials do more to support Asian Americans in Madison, including the support of a space where community members can come together and funding for mental health resources.

“We’re living in constant fear and stress,” Her said.