Many of the amendments before Dane County's Personnel and Finance Committee will deliberate revolve around increased funding for social services, reducing the Dane County Jail's population and expanding pretrial services.
At meetings Monday and Tuesday, the committee heard from the chairs of the county's various committees on amendments to County Executive Joe Parisi's proposed capital and operating budgets for 2019. The Personnel and Finance Committee will consider these proposals Nov. 7 and finalize an amended budget to go before the full County Board next month.
One of the most costly amendments comes following the state Legislature's plan to close its embattled youth prisons -- Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls -- and replace them with smaller, regional facilities.
Parisi's budget includes $2.9 million to build upon the county's current Juvenile Detention Center, held on the second floor of the City-County Building, to hold convicted boys. Another $1 million would be added under a Public Protection and Judiciary Committee amendment to ready the facility for a girls' unit as well.
Sup. Paul Rusk, who chairs the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, said the county will not move forward with the expansion until plans for prison facilities are decided upon by the Legislature.
"This is just simply a placeholder. We don't know exactly what's going to happen with the state, but we'll be ready when it goes forward," Sup. Paul Rusk said.
Several new positions that would help reduce the jail's population could be created, including another social worker in the bail monitoring program, should the proposed amendments become part of the budget.
In the bail monitoring program currently, the case loads for social workers are capped at 45 per week. Once each of the four current social workers have a full caseload, people who would be eligible to be released on bail with monitoring are denied and kept in the jail. Those caseloads have been filled on several occasions this year, Rusk said.
"There isn't enough capacity in the system," Rusk said.
The county would also begin to fund two assessors for the Pretrial Safety Assessment, the data-driven program to help determine the risk of releasing a person from custody on bail prior to trial. The two positions have been active since 2017 but were previously funded through a grant. Funding the positions would cost the county about $153,700.
Another amendment would remove the cost to families for children who are housed in the Juvenile Detention Center. When adults are housed in the county, they are not charged, but families are still charged for each day that they are kept. This would reduce revenue for the county by about $18,000 per year.
In response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detentions of undocumented immigrants in Dane County last month, Health and Human Needs Committee Chair Sup. Jamie Kuhn said, her committee proposed adding $70,000 more to the Immigration Assistance Fund.
"We have found that, throughout the course of the year and otherwise, that the need is greater" than what is currently funded, Kuhn said. The county currently funds an immigration affairs specialist.
Other Health and Human Needs Committee amendments included $80,000 for housing assistance for the homeless and case management services at Rethke Terrace, and $30,000 for developing a community intervention program to stem violence at and around La Follette High School.
The Personnel and Finance Committee will discuss the amendments further Nov. 7 before finalizing an amended budget to go before the full County Board Nov. 12.