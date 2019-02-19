Dane County's efforts to close its troubled jail in the City-County Building may once again be subject to the scrutiny of a consultant study after those consultants found insurmountable hurdles in advancing current plans to consolidate at the Public Safety Building in Downtown Madison.
The Public Protection and Judiciary and the Public Works and Transportation committees approved a contract change order Tuesday of an additional $186,000 for Mead & Hunt to study three new options for the Dane County Jail which would include renovations to current structures and a potential new facility on county-owned land.
The committee heard from Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Chief Deputy Jeff Hook, county project manager Scott Carlson and consultant Mead & Hunt project manager Chris Harp, who described what information would be provided in the study, which would still adhere to the scope of the project approved by the full County Board, including reducing inmate beds, improving health care and mental health care, limiting solitary confinement to only extreme cases and increasing programming space.
If the contract change is approved by the full County Board at its next meeting, three options will be studied by consultants Mead & Hunt, Potter Lawson and HDR:
- A full renovation of the jail in the City-County Building and a renovation of the Public Safety Building.
- Renovation of the Public Safety Building and an added facility on unidentified county-owned land.
- Solely building a new, comprehensive facility on county-owned land.
Mahoney did not offer ideas on which option might be best, only saying that he wants to do something to close the half-century-old jail in the City-County Building where an inmate recently killed himself and Mahoney said others are at significant health risks.
"My desire is that we do something," Mahoney said.
The study would provide conceptual layouts, approximate costs, the design schedule and a rough schedule of the design, Harp said. The three options had come to the consultants and Sheriff's Office through discussions with county officials.
The Dane County Board and its committees spent years studying options to close the outdated and failing jail on the sixth and seventh floor of City-County Building as well as the Ferris Huber Center to consolidate the county's jail under one roof. The board then approved $76 million in borrowing for the 2018 county budget to build additional floors on the Public Safety Building.
Common knowledge among county staff and elected officials was that the Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St., had been constructed with the future intent of building additional floors on top. When contractors Mead & Hunt, Potter Lawson and HDR did a pre-design analysis of the building, they found that the structure -- while safe and stable as is -- is strong enough to bear the weight of additional floors.
It was not cost-effective to strengthen the structure, so the consultants proposed an adjoining eight-story tower to the Public Safety Building on the adjacent surface parking lot. Consultants found that option would cost $150 million -- about double the original approved spending. Consultants and city staff said building the underground structure, increased cost of steel and other construction materials, increased labor costs and the logistics of building in the city's Downtown have added significantly to costs.
Many questions directed at Harp related to the boundaries of the study, which will not offer suggestions on where a potential county-owned space may be, how much it would cost to transport inmates from a more rural location to the county courthouse in Downtown Madison or how work-release inmates will be transported to work sites or have access to public transportation.
Some committee members asked for expansion of the study's scope to include that information, but the corporation counsel staff member present said the contract change could not be made by the County Board. If anything material was changed in the contract, county staff would have to renegotiate the terms with the contractors.
"I am not comfortable spending $186,000 of taxpayer money on a study of a greenfield site when we don't know where that greenfield site will be," Kiefer said.
Kiefer cast the only no vote, in part because he favors the previous option to expand the Public Safety Building, despite the cost.
Before voting, committee members debated how to move forward with the renovation project, particularly with the increased cost of another study and what some said were already undesirable options, particularly with the greenfield space that may add additional purchase cost and would drastically increase transportation costs. Hook said if the change order was not approved, the county would either have to kill the renovation project or spend the $150 million on the addition to the Public Safety Building.
Sup. Paul Rusk asked the committee members to consider the ramifications of not allowing the project to move forward, which he said would include continued fear of harm at the City-County Building jail and the continued use of solitary confinement for inmates who need services not currently provided or available.
"If we don't move forward and have a decision soon, we're going to continue the same problem we've had for years and years and years," Rusk said.