Dane County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan resigns effective Friday
Dane County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan resigns effective Friday

Sharon Corrigan

Dane County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan, District 26, announced Thursday night she is resigning from the board effective Friday. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Thursday was the last Dane County Board meeting for Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan, who told members she was stepping down effective Friday.

The District 26 supervisor announced in November she would not seek reelection to the board and said her last meeting would be April 2. Corrigan said Thursday she is leaving sooner than planned because of "an opportunity that will take me from this seat."

She would not say what the opportunity is, but said to expect to "hear more about it soon."

"I leave just humbled by the confidence that this board has placed in me," said Corrigan, who has been on the board for 10 years and chair for six. "It's been such an honor to lead."

According to the county's rules, the board's first vice-chair, Sup. Paul Nelson, 9th District, will be chairman for the rest of the current board's term. Nelson also has decided not to run again, according to the Dane County Clerk's Office.

The board will elect its next chair after the April 7 elections.

