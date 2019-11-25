Sharon Corrigan, Dane County Board chairwoman and supervisor for the 26th District, announced in a letter to her fellow supervisors Monday she will not be seeking reelection in 2020.
"It was a difficult decision, but you have to make room for new leaders," Corrigan said. "I believe in growing leadership."
The County Board plays an important role in the community to tackle tough issues, Corrigan said, adding she is proud to have been able to work with "dedicated, hardworking individuals."
In her letter, Corrigan said the county is better positioned today than it was almost six years ago when she was elected to lead the board. She said she was particularly proud of the board's accomplishments like the Dane County Equity Initiative in 2014 to put a focus on equity throughout county government, the development of the Community Restorative Court as part of the criminal justice system reform and the Affordable Housing Development Fund in 2015 to help with housing availability.
The board has also worked to maintain and grow the Alliant Energy Center, and Corrigan said there is still plenty to be done. The County Board completed a detailed master plan for the Alliant Center, and it's now up to the board to make sure the plan is seen through, Corrigan said.
Racial equity and criminal justice reform are also ongoing issues she hopes the board will continue to make a priority.
"It's also important to make sure we're thinking about the future," Corrigan said. "It's a changing world and so are the issues that come to the board."
Another highlight from her time on the board, Corrigan said, has been the increase in gender equality.
"I've been very gratified to see parity for women on the board," Corrigan said. "We have 19 women and 18 men. It's amazing to be a part of."
Corrigan is only the second woman to have chaired the board. Mary Louise Symon served as the board's first chairwoman from 1974 to 1980.
Corrigan said the decision to replace her will be up to the members of the board who are elected in 2020, adding there are plenty of "good, strong leaders" to choose from.
Corrigan said her last County Board meeting as chairwoman will be April 2, and the new board will elect the next chair at another meeting later in April.