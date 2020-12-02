 Skip to main content
Dane County Board Chair recommends candidates for 2 open board seats
Dane County Board Chair recommends candidates for 2 open board seats

City-County Building
RUTHIE HAUGE

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced Wednesday her picks for the two open seats on the 37-member board. 

Two Madison-area seats were left vacant after Richard Kilmer resigned in November and longtime Sup. Paul Rusk died unexpectedly in mid-October. Kilmer represented the 4th District on Madison's South Side and Rusk the 12th District on the North Side. 

Analiese Eicher

Eicher

Eicher recommended that the board appoint Cecely Castillo to the 4th District seat and Larry Palm to the 12th District seat. The board would need to approved the appointments at its Dec. 17 meeting. 

Castillo would be the first Latina to serve on the board. She's an attorney who has experience working with domestic abuse victims and youth in the criminal justice system. Castillo has worked for the district attorney in Cook County, Illinois and as policy director for former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton. 

Larry Palm

Palm

Palm is a former city of Madison City Council member, who served the city's 15th District on the North and East Side. Eicher said Palm has "deep relationships" with the county district that he will represent. 

"I believe Cecely and Larry will bring new perspectives to the County Board," Eicher said in a statement. "I was impressed with each of the candidates, specifically their interest in making Dane County a great place for all people to live."

Castillo and Paul were selected from nine total applicants, who each answered questions and explained their qualifications to Eicher and residents in a public hearing Monday. 

If appointed by the board, Castillo and Paul would serve a partial term and then be subject to a special election for a full-term appointment in April.

