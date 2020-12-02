Dane County Board Chair recommends candidates for 2 open board seats

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced Wednesday her picks for the two open seats on the 37-member board.

Two Madison-area seats were left vacant after Richard Kilmer resigned in November and longtime Sup. Paul Rusk died unexpectedly in mid-October. Kilmer represented the 4th District on Madison's South Side and Rusk the 12th District on the North Side.

Eicher recommended that the board appoint Cecely Castillo to the 4th District seat and Larry Palm to the 12th District seat. The board would need to approved the appointments at its Dec. 17 meeting.

Castillo would be the first Latina to serve on the board. She's an attorney who has experience working with domestic abuse victims and youth in the criminal justice system. Castillo has worked for the district attorney in Cook County, Illinois and as policy director for former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton.

Palm is a former city of Madison City Council member, who served the city's 15th District on the North and East Side. Eicher said Palm has "deep relationships" with the county district that he will represent.