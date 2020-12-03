Dane County Board Chair proposes cutting jail beds by 50 in jail project plans

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher proposed Thursday cutting the number of jail beds by 50 in plans for the $148 million county jail consolidation project.

If approved, her resolution would decrease the total number of beds in the new jail from 922 to 872. The current jail, which is spread across three buildings, has a total of 1,013 beds.

The plans for the new jail include building a seven-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two outdated jail facilities.

The aging Ferris Huber Center, where minimum-security work-release prisoners stay, and the maximum-security cells in the City-County Building will be closed. The City-County Building jail, opened in the 1950s, has been described by Sheriff Dave Mahoney as dangerous and inhumane.

The jail project has faced sharp pushback from activists and residents who say the money would be better spent on community services and programs to divert people from the justice system.

Eicher's proposal would close an existing housing unit in the Public Safety Building once the tower is complete, but only if the jail is at 80% or below its capacity, which would be 872.