Dane County Board Chair proposes cutting jail beds by 50 in jail project plans

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher proposed Thursday cutting the number of jail beds by 50 in plans for the $148 million county jail consolidation project.
If approved, her resolution would decrease the total number of beds in the new jail from 922 to 872. The current jail, which is spread across three buildings, has a total of 1,013 beds.
The plans for the new jail include building a seven-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two outdated jail facilities.
The aging Ferris Huber Center, where minimum-security work-release prisoners stay, and the maximum-security cells in the City-County Building will be closed. The City-County Building jail, opened in the 1950s, has been described by Sheriff Dave Mahoney as dangerous and inhumane.
The jail project has faced sharp pushback from activists and residents who say the money would be better spent on community services and programs to divert people from the justice system.
Eicher's proposal would close an existing housing unit in the Public Safety Building once the tower is complete, but only if the jail is at 80% or below its capacity, which would be 872.
Eicher said that "20% buffer" in the jail population is important to keep inmates safe.
"You need to have space to properly house folks," Eicher said.
Eicher said she's optimistic that the population reduction will be possible because of the "unprecedented collaboration" that has already happened between criminal justice partners — including the courts, law enforcement and the jail — during the pandemic.
In an effort to reduce the likelihood of outbreaks at the county jail, the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners have decreased arrests and jail bookings, and released some defendants facing minor charges to cut the jail population. On Thursday, 500 of 1,013 beds were filled across the jail’s three facilities.
While the population is expected to increase again when courts reopen, Eicher said the county is pursuing other initiatives that will hopefully strengthen communities and keep people out of jail. As examples, Eicher pointed to the Community Justice Center project, the mental health crisis center and a city of Madison pilot that the county is supporting to have social workers respond to some behavioral health emergencies.
"This is our chance to do this right," Eicher said. "We need to create a safe, restorative option taking into account all of the lessons we have learned."
The Public Protection and Judiciary Committee is set to consider Eicher's resolution at its meeting next week. The proposal would then go before the County Board for final approval, likely at the board's Dec. 17 meeting.
