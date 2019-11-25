After 10 years on the Dane County Board and six as its chair, Sharon Corrigan is calling it quits.

Corrigan made the announcement that she will not run next spring in a Monday letter to supervisors, without elaborating on her plans after leaving the board.

“When the Board chose me as Chair nearly six years ago, I was determined to contribute to making Dane County a better place to live, work and raise families — for all residents,” she wrote. “To that end, I believe the Dane County is in better shape today than we found it six years ago and I am particularly proud of our accomplishments.”

Among those accomplishments, she said, are moving ahead with the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center, protecting lands and lakes, improving racial equity, reforming the criminal justice system, improving housing availability and achieving parity for women on the board.

Corrigan, who represents the board’s 26th District in Middleton, has presided over a board made up almost entirely of liberals, and also enjoyed good relations with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The 2020 spring primary is on Feb. 18, with the spring election on March 7.

