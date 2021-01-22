Dane County Board calls for future jail capacity reduction

Those who supported the substitute proposal, which failed on a 9-28 vote, favored its stronger language. The capacity reduction in the substitute would have become binding once the board signed off on new design and construction contracts.

“A jail is not criminal justice reform. That’s the problem with it,” Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, said. “That’s the problem with spending $150 million on this building is because it’s the opposite of criminal justice reform.”

Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, District 6, expressed disappointment that the board isn’t considering how to integrate a mental health crisis center within the renovated jail. Both he and Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1, argued the adopted resolution does not go far enough.

“We have an opportunity to impact generations and not just move forward with a project because it’s easier, it’s less cumbersome, it makes us feel good because we passed something related to the jail tonight, but it doesn't do anything of substance,” Doyle said.

