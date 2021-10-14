Dane County Board approves tentative new map for supervisory districts

Sup. Jeremy Levin, 10th District, criticized a late decision to overlay the city of Madison neighborhoods onto the proposed lines, which showed several West Side neighborhoods being split up, after the redistricting commission had finished its work.

"It's disappointing the commission didn't have a chance to at least look at those communities of interest as opposed to just more outlying communities or non-city of Madison communities," Levin said. "While there's no perfect map, we actually did a disservice to our constituents by not allowing a better process."

Levin and Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, voted against the map. Sups. Steven Peters, Tim Rockwell and Shelia Stubbs were absent.

Under the tentative map, four pairs of supervisors would be in the same district, potentially setting up two incumbents against each other in the April election if both run for reelection, according to an analysis by Alex Wagner, a Madison resident who has been involved in the redistricting process. That would leave four districts without incumbents.

The map will now be sent to the Dane County Clerk's Office to make small adjustments to ensure boundaries line up with existing wards. The County Board is expected to vote next month to formally adopt the map.