Dane County Board approves tentative new map for supervisory districts

The Dane County Board put its support Thursday behind new supervisory district lines that could pit incumbents against each other in next year's election and leave other seats open to be filled by new faces.
Despite lingering concerns about splitting up some Madison neighborhoods and acknowledgements the lines aren't perfect, the County Board voted 32-2 in favor of a map redrawing the boundaries for the 37 board supervisor districts.
The tentative map, which will undergo minor tweaks before being formally adopted, was the first-time product of a nonpartisan citizen group instead of elected officials as the process had been in the past.
"This map that we are considering tonight was not my favorite, and in fact, it was far from it," said Sup. Alex Joers, 9th District. "But I believe that's probably the point. Elected officials like us should not be choosing our voters."
Joers called the county's redistricting process "an example for our state and communities across our nation to follow."
Dane County faces a Dec. 1 deadline to adopt a new map as that's the date County Board candidates can begin circulating nomination paperwork for next spring's election.
The 11-member redistricting commission came up with three concepts, and the county's Executive Committee recommended the map ultimately supported by the board Thursday — referred to as option C.
Sup. Jeremy Levin, 10th District, criticized a late decision to overlay the city of Madison neighborhoods onto the proposed lines, which showed several West Side neighborhoods being split up, after the redistricting commission had finished its work.
"It's disappointing the commission didn't have a chance to at least look at those communities of interest as opposed to just more outlying communities or non-city of Madison communities," Levin said. "While there's no perfect map, we actually did a disservice to our constituents by not allowing a better process."
Levin and Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, voted against the map. Sups. Steven Peters, Tim Rockwell and Shelia Stubbs were absent.
Under the tentative map, four pairs of supervisors would be in the same district, potentially setting up two incumbents against each other in the April election if both run for reelection, according to an analysis by Alex Wagner, a Madison resident who has been involved in the redistricting process. That would leave four districts without incumbents.
The map will now be sent to the Dane County Clerk's Office to make small adjustments to ensure boundaries line up with existing wards. The County Board is expected to vote next month to formally adopt the map.
The pandemic delayed delivery of the full census data from last year's country-wide population count to August, putting the county on an accelerated timeline to draft a map. The census showed Dane County has a total population of 561,504, representing a 15% increase over the last decade and making it the fastest growing county in the state.
Most concerns voiced by County Board members in recent meetings on the three options did not revolve around incumbency. Rather, some members were frustrated with how each of the three maps split up West Side Madison neighborhoods.
For example, Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, said, the Regent neighborhood is divided among three districts under the tentative map. Any substantial changes to the map, though, would have likely been impossible, said County Clerk Scott McDonell, because the county is required to approve a tentative map by Friday under state law.
The nonpartisan group leading the decennial redrawing of supervisory lines was the result of a 2016 county ordinance overhauling the redistricting process. The commission was tasked with developing a map meeting several criteria, including districts being compact and contiguous, equal in population, and disregarding incumbency.
First elected to the County Board in 1984, Sup. Dave Ripp, 29th District, has served on the body through a period when conservatives, moderates and liberals vied for power on the board. Despite the approved map not being his preference, he called the nonpartisan process a "refreshing" change from past experiences.
"Being the old guy, I've seen several redistrictings — and quite frankly a couple of them were definitely gerrymandered — no doubt in my mind," Ripp said. "This is really the best way to do it, and I live in fear of the supervisors getting involved because we didn't always do a good job in the past."