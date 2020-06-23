Dane County Board approves purchase of Cottage Grove bar to expand neighboring landfill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dane County Board approved Thursday the purchase of a bar in the town of Cottage Grove along with its one acre of land to expand the county's neighboring landfill.

Country Corners, the bar at 3737 Highway AB for over three decades, accepted the county's offer of $600,000 and closed its doors in May, according to the Herald-Independent.

John Welch, director of the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables, said the bar owner approached the department about the property when she was ready to retire.

The purchase was self-funded by the department as one of the county's enterprise funds, Welch said, which means the department's operations pay for themselves and don't rely on tax dollars.

Welch's department operates the Dane County Landfill, which neighbors the building and land. He said the department hopes to use the building as a new office space for staff because the current space for staff is about 10 miles away from the landfill.

