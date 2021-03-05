Dane County Board approves over $700,000 in more fees to jail consultant

Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, District 6, was among the 15 supervisors who voted against approving the contract changes.

“We had a contractor perform work that was not approved and is retroactively billing us,” Chawla said. “This is a terrible business practice. Regardless of the politics of the project or how people feel, this is unethical billing work.”

According to an opinion issued by corporation counsel Marcia Mackenzie in February, “Mead & Hunt must be paid because it performed the work under a reasonable belief that the county requested it, and the county obtained the benefit of the work.”

“Mead & Hunt performed the necessary engineering and made recommendations for changes that will reduce expenditures so that the budget will not be exceeded,” the opinion states. “The county can (and will) use those recommendations to meet its budget. Therefore, the county has received the value of the work.”

The following supervisors also voted against the contract changes: Michele Ritt, District 18; Sara Smith, District 24; Shelia Stubbs, District 23; Heidi Wegleitner, District 2; Mike Bare, District 32; Cecely Castillo, District 4; Carl Chenoweth, District 35; Michele Doolan, District 28; Elizabeth Doyle, District 1; Anthony Gray, District 14; Elena Haasl, District 5; Holly Hatcher, District 26; Tim Kiefer, District 25; and Teran Peterson, District 19.

