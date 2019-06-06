Protesters took over a Dane County Board meeting Thursday before supervisors approved a $148 million plan to update and consolidate the county’s jails, with demonstrators chanting and yelling “our meeting,” “shut them down” and “build people, not jails.”
Supervisors voted 26-4 early Friday, with three board members absent, to approve the plan, which costs $72 million more than they had initially approved and includes building an eight-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two jail facilities that are outdated.
The aging Ferris Huber Center, where minimum-security work-release prisoners stay, and the maximum-security cells in the City-County Building will be closed. The City-County Building jail, opened in the 1950s, has been described by Sheriff Dave Mahoney as dangerous and inhumane.
Prior to the vote, the meeting came to a standstill for 15 minutes after demonstrators yelled over Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, telling him to “sit down.”
Those opposed to the jail renovation accused supervisors of having their minds made up to approve the plans before Thursday’s meeting.
“Y’all are actually hypocrites if you decide to build a new jail,” said Mahnker Dahnweih, a member of Freedom Inc. “You’re spending this money on locking black folks up.”
But Linda Hoskins, who said she volunteers to help inmates in the jail and was in favor of the renovation plan, said the county can support both community services and an update to the jail. She said the new plan is about caring for the people in the jail.
Hoskins said the county needs a facility that is “not a dungeon.”
The meeting was interrupted several times by outbursts from local anti-incarceration activists opposed to the project, with many arguing that the funds should be put toward services to help keep people out of jail.
Audience members swore and yelled at county supervisors, talked over supporters of the project and refused to leave the floor of the meeting room when staff told them they were not allowed to sit there.
Before being interrupted by protesters, Ozanne said he does not support increasing the number of people in jail, but the updates to the county’s jail facilities are necessary to “create a humane facility.”
The new tower would have mental health and medical beds, would greatly reduce the use of solitary confinement and would be a safer environment for maximum security inmates who are currently housed at the City-County Building. The new plan would also reduce the total number of jail beds.
The preferred plan is the cheapest of four options that had been proposed after structural roadblocks halted the original, far less expensive, plan to consolidate the county’s jails. The board had originally approved adding four floors atop the Public Safety Building at a price tag of $76 million, but contractors said the building could not structurally carry the extra weight of those floors.
The three other options were:
- Constructing a new jail constructed at an unidentified location at a cost of $220 million.
- Renovating the Public Safety Building and constructing a new facility at a cost of $164.5 million.
- Renovating the Public Safety Building and City-County Building and constructing a new facility at a cost of $161 million.
More than 20 people spoke against the jail renovations, with more than 60 more registering in opposition to the plan. Three spoke in favor, with about another 15 registering in support.
The project is slated to be completed in mid-2024.