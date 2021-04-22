Dane County Board approves federal aid for food pantry effort, county operations

As pandemic-related funds pour into local governments across Wisconsin, policymakers are tasked with deciding what urgent and long term needs to prioritize the historic influx of federal aid.

According to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Friday, government units in Wisconsin are expected to receive at least $19.9 billion in relief funding through 2024.

“This influx of federal aid turns the dour fiscal outlook of last year into a far brighter one in which communities in the state may be able to address some of their most longstanding needs,” the report from the nonpartisan research group states.

Dane County received $95 million from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund and $106 million from the American Rescue Plan for expenses related to COVID-19.

During meetings on Thursday, supervisors decided to use some of the ARP funds to continue supporting a food program that started during the pandemic and to support county operations. They also heard a plan to invest in a variety of community needs from assistance for artists to broadband internet access.