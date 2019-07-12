Moving the major redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center forward, the Dane County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract Thursday for architectural engineering design services related to the Exhibition Hall.
Expanding Exhibition Hall is the first step in a series of major improvements across the 165-acre county-owned campus on the city’s south side. The board approved the $199,500 contract with Madison-based Strang Inc. for the design services.
“Today, the Alliant Energy Center is one of the premier large event spaces in the country. An expanded Exhibition Hall will (ensure) that Dane County will continue to attract business and serve the community well into the future,” Board Chair Sharon Corrigan, District 26, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Strang, Inc. as we move forward on this exciting project.”
A master plan for the 164-acre campus calls for approximately $300 million in public and private investment to create a walkable, environmentally-friendly destination with meeting space, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.
The first phase of the Exhibition Hall expansion is estimated to cost $77.4 million and would add 50,000 square feet of flexible space that could be divided depending on users. An upper level would provide a large ballroom, new kitchen, service corridors and storage space for events.
Gov. Tony Evers included $30 million in his capital budget for the Exhibition Hall expansion, but the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee approved a budget without the Alliant Energy Center funding.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the omission “disappointing” and a “setback.”
Public Safety Building investigation
Also at the meeting, the board approved a resolution that authorizes an investigation into the construction of the Public Safety Building in an attempt to determine why the structure cannot hold additional weight.
“The idea is to discover if … any of the entities that supposedly were to give us a Public Safety Building capable of holding more floors bear any responsibility,” Supervisor Patrick Downing, District 30, said.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors was previously pursuing a $76 million jail renovation plan, which would have consolidated the county's three jail facilities into one by adding floors on top of the downtown Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St. However, the county learned in October 2018 that the building cannot hold extra weight, though it was built in the early 1990s with the expectation that it could.
Because of this, Dane County is pursuing a $148 million plan for the jail that is nearly twice the cost of the original plan to expand the Public Safety Building.
The Public Safety Building, which opened in 1994, was designed with the intention of adding more floors at a later date. A resolution from February 1992 specified that the “design needs to consider future vertical expansion.”
However, at the time the County Board approved the project, supervisors could not agree on the height and construction proceeded without setting a time frame for the additional floors to be added. A subsequent resolution in October of the same year was indefinitely postponed by the County Board.
“While this resolution to add floors failed, there is no information indicating a change in the requirement to design to accommodate future expansion,” the resolution states.
Dane County does not know why the Public Safety Building was not constructed as directed 27 years ago but believe it is reasonable that the firm and general contractor responsible would have insurance to protect the county’s interests in the event of a mistake.
The resolution suggests identifying and analyzing contracts, blue prints and change orders to determine potential responsibility.
“While pursuing action against responsible parties will not solve the issues in our jail system, it could be possible to off-set some of the costs the county will incur as a result of being unable to build on the current facility,” the resolution states.