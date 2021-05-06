Dane County Board approves clearing $150,000 in jail inmate debt

While Mahoney and county supervisors didn't speak Thursday to the debt cancellation, the departing sheriff, who is taking a job at American Family Insurance, did spent a few minutes offering farewell words to the County Board.

"As I move into the next chapter of my life, I will remember the relationships I've built over the last 14½ years," Mahoney said. "I will remember how government played out in Dane County in hopes that our state and our nation can watch and learn from the example of getting things done for the citizens of this area."

In other action, the County Board approved $15 million in grants to help local businesses to make it through the pandemic.

Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan relief package, Dane Buy Local — in conjunction with other business groups — will distribute the grants to independently owned, for-profit businesses based in the county. Grants range from $1,000 to $50,000.

It's the latest round of federal money targeted to help small businesses. Last year, the county gave out $10.3 million in small business grants.