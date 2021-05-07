Dane County Board approves $15M for small business grant funds

A program aimed at supporting small businesses weather the pandemic’s economic storm received an additional $15 million following approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors Thursday.

This is the third round of funding for the grant program, which is administered by Dane Buy Local.

“I’m pleased we are able to provide another round of grants to Dane County businesses,” Supervisor Patrick Miles, District 34, said in a statement before the meeting. “Because, while we can see light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, many business owners are struggling from the effects of the last year. These grants will help them stay open and save jobs.”

Dane County started the grant program last year with $800,000 in county dollars. With funding the county received through the CARES Act, Dane Buy Local oversaw $10 million in grants.

A second round of funding provided $4 million to businesses, though Dane Buy Local received $50 million in application requests.