Dane County Board adopts new, nonpartisan map for voting districts

The Dane County Board on Thursday adopted a new map of voting districts that — for the first time in history — was created through a nonpartisan process.
The new supervisory district lines were drawn by a group of citizens instead of elected officials, preventing incumbents from drawing their districts in a way that would put them at an advantage in upcoming elections.
The new map, which will go into effect for the spring election, will likely pit incumbents against each other in next year’s election and leave other seats open to be filled by new faces.
“Tonight is a historic night for the County Board,” Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, said at the start of Thursday’s meeting. “We’ll be voting on final approval of nonpartisan, community-driven supervisory districts driven by rigorous standards of inclusion and strong, diverse representation without regards to incumbency. It’s a watershed moment for our institution.”
Although the board had final approval on the map, it did not have the power to tweak the lines. An 11-member group of citizens called the Redistricting Commission created many maps and collected others from the public. The commission recommended three map options to the board.
Board members picked one of those options, called map C, on Oct. 14, and the Dane County Clerk’s Office has been making adjustments to that map to ensure the boundaries line up with existing wards and fix other problems. The board formally adopted the finalized map Thursday on a 33-1 vote.
Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, who initially voted against the map back in October, said he was appreciative that the clerk’s office was able to address many of board members’ concerns, which included frustrations over some neighborhoods getting split up.
“In the end, we ended up with a good map,” Weigand said. “Not perfect, but it is a good map.”
Sup. Shelia Stubbs, 23rd District, was the only person to vote against the final map because it had fewer competitive districts for minorities than other options, something she called “disheartening.” One of the map options that was not chosen had seven competitive districts for minorities. The final map only has five competitive districts, but county staff said that should end up growing to seven in a few years because of population growth.
Sup. Larry Palm abstained. Sups. Jeremy Levin and Steven Peters were absent.
Under map C as drawn before the changes from the clerk’s office, four pairs of supervisors would be in the same district, potentially setting up two incumbents against each other in the April election if both run for reelection, according to an analysis by Alex Wagner, a Madison resident who has been involved in the redistricting process. That would leave four districts without incumbents.
The map has Sup. Chuck Erickson and Stubbs together in a district that has much of Stubbs’ current territory and new areas as well, according to Wagner’s analysis. Sups. Carousel Bayrd and Cecely Castillo are together in a district that’s fairly different from their current districts, though Bayrd said she does not plan to run for reelection. Sups. Patrick Miles and Blaire Adkins are together in a McFarland-area district similar to Miles’ current area. And Sups. Peters and Alex Joers are together in a district that includes much of Peters’ current district.
An analysis on whether the recent adjustments from the clerk’s office affected those incumbent matchups was not available.
In other action, the board:
- Unanimously declined to override a minor 2022 budget veto from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi that limits the scope of a subcommittee on wages.
- Approved raises of $196 annually in 2023 and $200 annually in 2024 for Dane County Board members. Sups. Patrick Downing, Joers, Tim Kiefer, Maureen McCarville, Dave Ripp, Tim Rockwell, Weigand, Adkins and Mike Bare voted against the raises. Levin abstained. Peters was absent.