Dane County Board adopts new, nonpartisan map for voting districts

Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, who initially voted against the map back in October, said he was appreciative that the clerk’s office was able to address many of board members’ concerns, which included frustrations over some neighborhoods getting split up.

“In the end, we ended up with a good map,” Weigand said. “Not perfect, but it is a good map.”

Sup. Shelia Stubbs, 23rd District, was the only person to vote against the final map because it had fewer competitive districts for minorities than other options, something she called “disheartening.” One of the map options that was not chosen had seven competitive districts for minorities. The final map only has five competitive districts, but county staff said that should end up growing to seven in a few years because of population growth.

Sup. Larry Palm abstained. Sups. Jeremy Levin and Steven Peters were absent.

Under map C as drawn before the changes from the clerk’s office, four pairs of supervisors would be in the same district, potentially setting up two incumbents against each other in the April election if both run for reelection, according to an analysis by Alex Wagner, a Madison resident who has been involved in the redistricting process. That would leave four districts without incumbents.