Dane County Board adopts 2021 budget during ‘storm of a pandemic’

Amid a tumultuous public health pandemic and significant financial challenges, the Dane County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the county's 2021 capital and operating budgets Monday.
The board maintained Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s $615.5 million operating budget proposal, which raises the tax on the average Madison home — valued at $315,200 — by $30.18. Supervisors also adopted an $80.7 million capital spending plan.
“This year, we’re budgeting during a storm of a pandemic and all the public health and economic upheavals it leaves in its wake,” Supervisor Patrick Miles, District 34, said. “The challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic has honed our focus on those things that are even more critical.”
Miles specifically mentioned, among other initiatives, $3 million for a men’s shelter and $810,000 to help organizers acquire land on the south side for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture. Additionally, the budget includes $900,000 to cover the cost of staffing a new Behavioral Health Resource Center and $300,000 to study the feasibility of developing a Behavioral Health Triage and Restoration Center.
Parisi said in a statement he looks forward to signing the 2021 budget later this week.
"This budget secures the much needed safety net this community needs in the midst of this global pandemic and primes us for the eventual recovery that will be needed from this unprecedented time," Parisi said. "Because Dane County has spent years investing in mental health in schools and community centers along with protections for our most vulnerable, we are better able to weather this critical time with critical supports.”
However, some supervisors argued that the county should include greater funding for initiatives like the triage center. Four supervisors sponsored a capital budget amendment, which failed 15 to 21, that would have added $3.7 million for planning, development and acquisition costs for the project.
“It would give a signal to the community that we’re really serious about this,” Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, District 6, said.
Proposed budget amendments
Board supervisors discussed four budget amendments — all ultimately failed — that reflected tension between funding for human services and law enforcement in addition to a scarcity of mental health resources for rural Dane County residents.
In line with calls from the community over a summer of protesting police violence, Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, offered an amendment that would have removed funding for two deputy sheriff positions. That would have decreased spending by $188,868, which Wegleitner proposed in a separate amendment to allocate toward the city of Madison’s mental health ambulance pilot initiative.
“Let’s be a financial partner from the beginning, have that voice, have that investment from the beginning and help drive that implementation,” Wegleitner said.
A previously adopted operating budget amendment pledged support but not additional funding for the crisis response team that would include a combination of community paramedics and contracted mental health providers.
Opponents argued the pilot program needs additional planning before allocating county funds. Miles said he would like to see “deliberative planning” before allocating funding for the mental health ambulance model.
Also, supervisors representing rural areas of the county worried that removing deputy positions within the Sheriff’s Office would decrease access to services. While Wegleitner pointed out that law enforcement can’t be a replacement for mental health resources, Supervisor Michele Doolan, District 28, said that is the only option available to her constituents currently.
“We need to have a fully realized plan for mental support,” Doolan said. “I actually have to work in the reality that’s rural Dane County.”
The amendment to remove funding for two deputies failed 7 to 29, and the measure to add funding for the pilot program failed 10 to 26
A third operating budget amendment proposed Monday night requested that the Sheriff’s Office suspend the use of chemical munitions, like tear gas, pending the city’s completed study on the use of tear gas. The amendment, which failed on a tie 18 to 18 vote, follows historic demonstrations over the summer and highlights increasing concern over the use of chemicals as crowd control measures.
“It’s not humane, it’s not ethical,” Supervisor Elena Haasl, District 5, said.
Sheriff David Mahoney said eliminating a less lethal tool “seems counterintuitive” amid calls for diminished use of force.
Addressing ‘county’s biggest concerns’
Parisi released his $71.6 million capital budget and $615.5 million operating budget proposals in October — the first spending plan created following months of an unrelenting pandemic causing immense public health and economic tolls.
Over the past six weeks, county committees heard from the public and crafted amendments to Parisi’s proposal.
“It goes without saying that this year has presented us all with challenges like we’ve never seen before,” Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement. “I’m proud of the budget the County Board has approved as it works to address some of our county’s biggest concerns.”
Parisi included a record $6 million for the 2021 Dane County Affordable Housing Fund, which was increased to $7 million following an amendment adopted by the Personnel and Finance Committee.
The County Board also added $2 million to support an affordable housing development project at the former Westgate Shopping Center site and $1.35 million for a mixed-use project at 1402 S. Park St., the vacant former Truman Olson site, that includes a grocery store critical to prevent a gap in grocery services on Madison’s south side.
Next year’s budget also includes $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park and $2 million in to assist the Urban League purchase a site for an economic development hub along the South Park Street corridor.
Though the executive proposal typically includes many new initiatives, Parisi’s 2021 proposal maintained the status quo while also using $15 million from the county’s rainy day fund.
This year, sales tax collections are expected to end the year down almost $12 million. Typically, sales tax revenue makes up about a quarter of the county’s budget, or $68 million.
