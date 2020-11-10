Dane County Board adopts 2021 budget during ‘storm of a pandemic’

Board supervisors discussed four budget amendments — all ultimately failed — that reflected tension between funding for human services and law enforcement in addition to a scarcity of mental health resources for rural Dane County residents.

In line with calls from the community over a summer of protesting police violence, Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, offered an amendment that would have removed funding for two deputy sheriff positions. That would have decreased spending by $188,868, which Wegleitner proposed in a separate amendment to allocate toward the city of Madison’s mental health ambulance pilot initiative.

“Let’s be a financial partner from the beginning, have that voice, have that investment from the beginning and help drive that implementation,” Wegleitner said.

A previously adopted operating budget amendment pledged support but not additional funding for the crisis response team that would include a combination of community paramedics and contracted mental health providers.

Opponents argued the pilot program needs additional planning before allocating county funds. Miles said he would like to see “deliberative planning” before allocating funding for the mental health ambulance model.