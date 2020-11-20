Dane County begins first day of recount effort with Trump campaign requesting to discard ballots

Dane County began its presidential recount effort at the Monona Terrace Friday morning by rejecting a number of requests from President Donald Trump's campaign to disqualify potentially tens of thousands of Dane County ballots.
The Trump campaign made good on its vow in its recount petition by asking for the Board of Canvassers to reject absentee ballots without an accompanying absentee application, including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in-person; absentee ballots whose witness address was filled in by a local election official as well as all absentee ballots where the voter self-certified as indefinitely confined, exempting them from having to provide a photo ID.
The three member Dane County Board of Canvassers, consisting of Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and one member each representing the Democratic and Republican Parties, unanimously rejected the campaign's effort to disqualify the votes by 3-0 margins, except on the question of allowing ballots from indefinitely confined voters, where the board rejected the challenge 2-1 with the Republican member providing the "no" vote.
Many of these objections were expected to be made in Milwaukee County, the other Wisconsin county where Trump requested a recount.
Chris Troupis, who is representing the Trump campaign during the Wisconsin recount, said the certification envelopes filled out by people voting in-person absentee does not count as an application, even though it is identified that way.
The Board of Canvassers did allow the Trump campaign to make standing objections to categories of ballots rather than object in many cases to ballots one by one.
The Trump campaign's objections are unlikely to have much success during the recount, but are almost certainly headed for litigation.
"This is likely going to the Supreme Court," McDonell said.
Around 100 workers and observers from both the Trump and Biden campaigns were expected to congregate for the Dane County recount amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone attending the recount is required to wear a face mask and social distance.
Several tables with plexiglass dividers were set up in a large room, where counters would sit on one side and observers on the other.
The Trump campaign requested a recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties earlier this week and submitted prepayment of $3 million for the effort. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ordered the recount Thursday.
Biden won the state by 20,608 votes.
Dane and Milwaukee counties have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete the recount. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.
The Dane and Milwaukee County Boards of Canvassers will determine how to address the Trump campaign’s allegations, but President Donald Trump has the right to challenge Boards of Canvassers’ determinations in court.
Under state law, Wisconsin Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, supported by conservatives, gets to appoint the circuit court judge who would first oversee any legal challenge to the recount, and could also pick the appeals court to hear further challenges.
This story will be updated.
