Dane County begins first day of recount effort with Trump campaign requesting to discard ballots

The Board of Canvassers did allow the Trump campaign to make standing objections to categories of ballots rather than object in many cases to ballots one by one.

The Trump campaign's objections are unlikely to have much success during the recount, but are almost certainly headed for litigation.

"This is likely going to the Supreme Court," McDonell said.

Around 100 workers and observers from both the Trump and Biden campaigns were expected to congregate for the Dane County recount amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone attending the recount is required to wear a face mask and social distance.

Several tables with plexiglass dividers were set up in a large room, where counters would sit on one side and observers on the other.

The Trump campaign requested a recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties earlier this week and submitted prepayment of $3 million for the effort. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ordered the recount Thursday.

Biden won the state by 20,608 votes.

Dane and Milwaukee counties have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete the recount. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.