Dane County bans racial discrimination based on hairstyles

The Dane County Board on Thursday prohibited discrimination based on hairstyles in county workplaces and within organizations that use county services.

In a unanimous vote, the board expanded its existing anti-discrimination ordinance to include a ban on treating people differently because of their hair.

Sup. Shelia Stubbs, 23rd District, the first African American elected to the state Legislature from Dane County, said she has been judged because of her hair before, as have other Black people. She introduced the ordinance change because she felt the county should make it clear that's never acceptable.

Stubbs said Black hairstyles, such as braids, locs and twists, are a "natural art" and should be celebrated.

"One of the things that I wanted to make sure happens is we embrace diversity and not intentionally discriminate against someone," Stubbs said.

Also Thursday, the board put $5 million toward extending a program that launched in April to stock county food pantries with food from local farmers.