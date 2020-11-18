Dane County bans indoor gatherings, Midwest governors unite on anti-COVID-19 message

The Dane County order, which continues the county mask mandate and 50% capacity limit at businesses and 25% at restaurants, goes into effect on Wednesday, eight days before Thanksgiving. The order is in effect until Dec. 16. It comes as the county’s seven-day average reaches 433 cases a day, twice that of a month ago.

“We cannot pretend that this is going to be a normal Thanksgiving," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement announcing the order. "We know that many of the people we want to spend time with are very vulnerable to the virus.”

So far, 22,848 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county; 62 people have died.

“Every gathering – no matter the size – is an opportunity for disease spread and prolongs the pandemic,” said Dane County public health director Janel Heinrich in the statement. “We are hopeful that with the community’s cooperation, we can bring our numbers down and avoid more hospitalizations and deaths.”

The order nixes all in-person sporting events, conferences, movies, group exercise classes and any other indoor gatherings and replaces current limits of indoor gatherings of 10 and outdoor gatherings of 25. Violators could see a fine of $1,000, plus costs.